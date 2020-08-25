Lobbying compensation: Adams St. Advocates earns $210K in Q2

The second quarter of the year proved lucrative for the team at Adams St. Advocates.

The Tallahassee-based lobbying firm showed a significant increase in revenues over the first quarter when the firm bagged about $175,000. Despite the pandemic, the April through June reporting period saw Adams St. Advocates bring in an estimated $210,000.

Claudia Davant and Amanda Frazier were able to draw nearly 20 clients in Q2. They garnered about $120,000 in legislative contracts. Another $90,000 was earned for executive branch lobbying services, compensation reports show.

Florida lobbyists report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments up to $50,000, after which they must report the exact amount of pay they received. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly pay.

Compensation reports also list overall compensation ranges for the quarter. Per that line of the disclosure, Adams St. Advocates earned no less than $150,000 last quarter and had a top end of $330,000.

Municipal government and health care industries generated most of the revenues for Adams St. Advocates in Q2. Quidel Corp. was the firm’s top legislative client — the molecular diagnostics health care company headquartered in San Diego, Calif., paid the firm about $25,000 in the quarter for legislative lobbying services.

Four other clients that retained Adams St. for legislative work paid $15,000 for their services: Broward County, computer software company CA Inc., the Florida Pharmacy Association and the financial giant KPMG.

The latter three also hired Adams St. for executive branch lobbying services and each paid the same amount in Q2 while Quiddel paid another $5,000 for executive lobbying, making for four clients who produced $30,000 in revenue combined.

When lobbyists and their firms sign lobbying agreements with each client, they are required to report all earnings with the state.

Firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 31. Compensation reports for the third quarter of 2020 are due to the state on Nov. 14.