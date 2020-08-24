Last Call for 8.24.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

BREAKING: Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson sided with the Florida Education Association in a lawsuit challenging Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran‘s order requiring schools to reopen to receive funding, saying it “essentially ignored the requirement of school safety.”

The Florida Supreme Court issued an order allowing some Bar exam applicants to practice law without having passed the exam.

The court’s order sets up a program allowing those who applied to take the 2020 Bar exam to practice law under a supervising attorney, defined as “a member of The Florida Bar in good standing who is eligible to practice law in Florida, who has maintained that status for at least five years, and who does not have any pending discipline posted in the member’s profile on The Florida Bar’s website.”

The program is scheduled to run until 30 days after the results of the February 2021 Bar exams are released.

The order comes after a string of delays and the eventual 11th-hour cancellation of the 2020 Bar exam last week.

Originally scheduled as an in-person exam to be held in July, the exam was rescheduled to be held remotely Aug. 18. However, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners rescheduled it for Aug. 19 so as to not conflict with the primary elections.

The board ultimately canceled the exam Aug. 16, citing problems with the online testing system.

Following the cancellation, Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady issued a public apology and assured applicants that “alternative plans” would be put in place and a rescheduled exam would be held in October.

Late last week, a group of Florida attorneys sent the court a petition asking them to temporarily waive the rule. The Florida Supreme Court’s order largely mirrors the request, which called for the state to allow applicants to work under a supervising attorney for six months.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 596,511 FL residents (+2,224 since Sunday)

— 6,318 Non-FL residents (+34 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 4,515 Travel related

— 192,923 Contact with a confirmed case

— 4,753 Both

— 394,320 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 36,596 in FL

Deaths:

— 10,534 in FL

Quote of the Day

“I know this isn’t going to be people falling from the rafters here, but I think it is something that will give people a little hope.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, on the Miami Dolphins’ plan to allow fans at the teams’ first home game of the season.

