Double standard? Rick Scott wants schools open as his grandkids ‘distance learn’

Scott contends public schools need to be open, even as some of his grandkids won’t be attending.

U.S. Senator Rick Scott continued Tuesday to contend that public schools need to be open, even as some of his grandkids won’t be attending.

“I’ve got two sets of grandkids. One lives in Texas, they’re still figuring out what they’re going to do. The one here, they’ve got five little boys. Some are going back to school, and some are going to do distance learning,” Scott said.

His grandkids, he said later in the interview, all did “distance learning for a while.”

Scott, who was on the Neil Cavuto program Tuesday afternoon on Fox Business, made those comments while addressing the lawsuit between the Florida Education Association and the state of Florida, a matter currently not resolving in the state’s favor.

On Monday, a judge issued a temporary injunction, contending the state “essentially ignored the requirement of school safety” by ordering schools open.

Scott noted that despite his belief that schools need to be open, there is no one size fits all solution.

The Senator said that “some kids do distance learning better,” while “some kids do better in school.” And “some parents need their children in school.”

Scott’s comments may seem like deja vu, as they are similar to what he said a month ago, noting that while he wants schools open, that doesn’t mean he wants his flesh and blood in them.

“My daughters are going to be more focused on distance learning right now to make sure their children are safe,” Scott said in July on Fox Business. “Other parents are going to want to make sure their kids are in the classroom.”

Scott in July said parents have their own reasons for sending their kids to school, such as free lunches.

“Some [parents] are going to do it because it’s a way for students to get a subsidized meal, things like that,” Scott said.

1 Comment

  1. TED KRUZE

    August 25, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    Naturally! More bullsh*t, horsesh*t, dipsh*t hypocrisy from this quirky, jerky, carpetbagging, scam artist who should still be in prison! There’s got to be a H-U-G-E population of morons in this state in order to elect street scum like this governor twice – then senator. Geeezzus!

    Reply

