AT&T donates $5,000 to Hillsborough County Urban League

The Urban League of Hillsborough County will receive a $5,000 donation from AT&T, making it the first company in Tampa Bay to join the organization’s Chairman’s Club.

The Chairman’s Club is the Urban League’s highest membership level. The donation minimum for the Chairman’s Club is $5,000. This donation will help support the League in its goal to serve minority and underserved communities.

“We are proud to form a collaboration with AT&T,” interim director of Urban League of Hillsborough County Stanley Gray said in a news release. “Support from the private sector is vital to ensure the Urban League continues to thrive and with AT&T’s contribution we are positioned to help even more Floridians access the education and job-training necessary to reach their full potential.”

The National Urban League was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in New York City. It serves as a civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in underserved urban communities. The Hillsborough County chapter is one of 90 local affiliates.

To achieve economic empowerment, the Urban League in Hillsborough County provides access to education, prepares individuals for work and supports community-based investment like home ownership. It also acts as an advocate for policies and programs that encourage equal participation among African Americans in the economy and in society.

“AT&T is pleased to support the Urban League’s mission to help make a positive difference in our communities. AT&T’s commitment to education and job training has a long history in Florida and with Stanley and our friends at the Urban League we hope to better equip Floridians from underserved communities as they seek opportunities in today’s challenging environment,” said Ed Narain, director of external and legislative affairs for AT&T Florida.