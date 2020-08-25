Two for Tuesday: Pam Bondi, Jeanette Núñez to extol Donald Trump at RNC

Monday was a day for “Florida Men“ to pitch at the Republican National Convention for President Donald Trump, but Tuesday will showcase the other side of the GOP gender divide.

Two of the most prominent women in the Sunshine State’s Republican ranks, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, will speak on behalf of the President during Tuesday’s primetime proceedings.

Bondi and Núñez took different paths to Trumpism, but they both ended up in the same place.

Bondi was decidedly pro-Trump during her tenure as Attorney General, but a sign of her esteem in the President’s eyes came when she was showcased as part of the President’s impeachment defense team.

There was noise that even before Bondi’s term as AG ended at the end of 2018, she may consider a move to the then-nascent Trump Administration.

As 2016 wrapped, Bondi was reportedly floated as a potential “drug czar,” with the President capitalizing on her work in Florida against pill mills.

Questions emerged around that time about a $25,000 contribution from Trump to Bondi’s political action committee. The 2014 donation, suggested the New York Times, may have been timed to squelch Florida’s involvement in an investigation into the President’s Trump University.

Unlike Bondi, Núñez was a late-term convert to Trumpism, having staunchly opposed then-candidate Trump in the 2016 Republican Presidential Preference Primary.

Running on a ticket with Ron DeSantis, whose brand was tightly yoked to the President, forced an evolution, Núñez admitted in 2018.

“Primary elections are heated, are contentious,” said Núñez, a backer of one-time presidential candidate and United States Senator Marco Rubio. “You get heated in campaigns. But I’ve moved on and I support the President.”

Back when Rubio’s campaign was live, Núñez excoriated Trump on Twitter, calling him a con-man and using the provocative “#TrumpKKK” hashtag.

But those days are over, and a pro-Trump 2020 convention speech is something she likely never expected to be delivering for Trump ahead of the 2016 primary.