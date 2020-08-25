Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Katherine Norman cheers as Richard Spencer endorses Joe Biden for President

Headlines Presidential

Two for Tuesday: Pam Bondi, Jeanette Núñez to extol Donald Trump at RNC
Richard Spencer speaking.

Headlines

Katherine Norman cheers as Richard Spencer endorses Joe Biden for President

She mostly sees good news is the alt-right splintering over Donald Trump.

on

It caught many Democrats off guard when white nationalist Richard Spencer issued an apparently sincere endorsement of Joe Biden. But one Democrat running for Florida Senate embraced the news.

“Add another one!” cheered Katherine Norman, a candidate in Senate District 23, on her Facebook page.

That’s a very different reaction than most Democrats hold, including Biden’s campaign. Andrew Bates, rapid response director for Joe Biden for President, disavowed Spencer’s support.

“When Joe Biden says we are in a battle for the soul of our nation against vile forces of hate who have come crawling out from under rocks, you are the epitome of what he means,” Bates tweeted. “What you stand for is absolutely repugnant. Your support is 10,000% percent unwelcome here.”

But Norman said she saw the news not as a simple endorsement, but a sign many on the right are fleeing from President Donald Trump.

“We have another major original Trump supporter speaking out and endorsing Biden,” she said.

In that sense, there’s reason to celebrate Spencer, once a vocal Trump supporter, defecting from the Republican President.

“The fact that the original creator of the alt-right movement is making an about face is significant,” Norman said.

It’s significant in large part because it shows an extremist movement that helped Trump narrowly win election in 2016 won’t be intact in 2020. That should be a welcome development to Democrats regardless of whether they find Spencer’s own ideology repugnant.

“Even though the message of white supremacy that Spencer has expounded and has been associated with do not represent democratic values, I believe his endorsement of Biden can pave the way for the dissemination of that entire base which is an excellent development,” Norman said.

Norman is challenging Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican and chair of the Republican Party of Florida, who is seeking a second term in the upper chamber. Gruters co-chaired Trump’s campaign in Florida in 2016, and seconded Trump’s re-nomination at the Republican National Convention this week.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Shock report: Margaret Good voted against bill to outlaw child sex dolls.