Daniella Levine Cava launches Spanish-language radio ad in bid for Miami-Dade Mayor

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is launching her first Spanish-language radio ad of the General Election campaign.

Levine Cava is facing fellow Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo. The two secured spots in the runoff election after placing in the top two during last week’s Primary Election.

“Daniella Levine Cava: Our community voice, our leader ready to serve as our next Miami-Dade Mayor,” the ad’s narrator begins in Spanish.

“Levine Cava is prepared to confront the challenges we face: Better health care, support our small businesses, grow our economy and put people back to work.”

The ad then transitions to the candidate herself.

“I’m Daniella Levine Cava and for forty years, my fight for a better future has always been about you and your families. That’s why my opponent and his special interest allies are attacking me with lies. They know I will bring change to the county and deliver a bold vision with real results.”

The five-figure, 60-second spot will air on three Spanish radio stations in South Florida and.

The launch comes just one day after Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced she was endorsing Levine Cava.

Fried is the state’s highest-ranking elected Democrat. The endorsement was in some ways expected. Though the contest is nonpartisan, Levine Cava has run along the left flank in the race while Bovo has clearly positioned himself as the conservative alternative.

Still, Veronica Pizzorni, Levine Cava’s deputy campaign manager, argues those contrasts should fall by the wayside ahead of Nov. 3.

“While some will want this race to become partisan — Daniella’s candidacy is not,” Pizzorni said.

“She is focused on what we can all agree on: that we need better healthcare for our County, a functional and reliable public transit system that is expanded to every corner of our county, and support for our small businesses that are struggling through this pandemic. She’s ready to find common ground and to earn the support of even more voters through an inspired, more inclusive vision for Miami-Dade!”