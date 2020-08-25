Nikki Fried endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida’s highest-ranking elected Democrat, is backing Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava in the 2020 Miami-Dade mayoral contest.

“As a Miami native, I am so proud and humbled and honored to be here today to endorse Daniella for Miami-Dade Mayor,” Fried said during a Tuesday Zoom conference.

“What you need in a Mayor is someone who will put politics aside to make the tough decisions, and I know that Daniella will be the leader that will do exactly that.”

The endorsement does, however, highlight the political divide in the race. Levine Cava is facing fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo in the contest. The two emerged from last week’s Primary Election contest, securing two runoff spots in the race.

Levine Cava has consistently run on the left flank of the contest, while Bovo has touted support from top Republicans in the state.

Fried was the only Democrat to win statewide office in 2018 and has sought to position herself as a party leader and potential challenger to Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

“I look forward to joining forces with her in building new partnerships in Tallahassee that can help us solve our greatest challenges and provide the necessary relief that our residents desperately need,” Levine Cava added Tuesday.

“We have partnered already on innovation. We have huge opportunities to move forward to really lift up our agricultural community because we know it’s a treasure and it needs supporting.”

The race has already featured $12 million in spending ahead of the Aug. 18 election alone. Many millions more are expected to pour in as Levine Cava and Bovo seek to succeed term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez.

Levine Cava recently announced her leadership team for the General Election. Fried sounded confident about Levine Cava’s chances Tuesday.

“We can and we will make history when we elect Miami-Dade’s first female Mayor,” Fried said.