Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava selects top campaign team ahead of General Election

After advancing to a top-two runoff to be the next Miami-Dade County Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava is naming her senior leadership team leading into the General Election.

Levine Cava has carved out her lane as the liberal option in the race. She’ll face off on Nov. 3 against fellow Miami-Dade Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo, who has garnered much Republican support.

Christian Ulvert, president of Edge Communications, will remain a senior advisor and chief strategist for Levine Cava’s campaign. Scott Arceneaux and Stephanie Bromfield, veterans of Levine Cava’s pre-primary run, will also stay on as senior advisors.

Joining them will be strategist Alex Miranda, who’s worked with Republican candidates in the past such as future House Speaker Daniel Perez.

Democratic consultant Jon Adrabi is also coming aboard. Adrabi is a partner at the firm LSN Partners. He worked on Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign. Both Miranda and Adrabi will take on advisor roles.

Courtney Whitney — an alum of Clinton’s presidential run and the Debbie Wasserman Schultz campaign — will continue leading Levine Cava’s financial operation. Levine Cava was one of the top fundraisers of the race ahead of the Aug. 18 primary. She turned that war chest into a top-two finish, beating out the top money man, former Mayor Alex Penelas.

Veronica Pizzorni, who worked as Penelas’ director of campaign operations, is now joining Levine Cava as a deputy campaign manager. She’ll serve alongside Manny Orozco, who is occupying that same role.

“I am excited for our expanded team as we grow our coalition of support across Miami-Dade County,” Levine Cava said Monday.

“This race isn’t about me; it’s about how we can win the future. The vision I have is one where our residents come together to solve the pressing challenges of the day. We will work to reassure anxious families who fear the health crisis, and worried businesses that rightfully are concerned about their future.”

The race featured $12 million in spending ahead of the Aug. 18 election alone. According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, Bovo had 29.3% of the vote with Levine Cava receiving 28.8%.

Should Levine Cava be successful on Nov. 3, she would be the first ever female elected Mayor of Miami-Dade County.

“I am ready to be the Mayor who leads with science and compassion because the problems we must confront are not partisan ones,” Levine Cava added.

“We’ve seen how the pandemic exposed the income inequality in our neighborhoods and how too many families cannot afford to live here because wages are stagnant, and the cost of living continues to rise. As Mayor, we will reverse this trend so our young families can look forward to a brighter future filled with hope and promise.”