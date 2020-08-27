Hidin’ Biden? Rick Scott thinks Democrats have good reason to do so

A United States Senator from Florida is not surprised by the Democrats deciding to counter the President’s renomination with a speech from their nominee’s running mate.

Sen. Rick Scott, on the Brian Kilmeade program on Fox News radio Thursday morning, suggested the Democratic Party is worried about featuring nominee Joe Biden.

Guest host Mary Walter noted the Biden campaign is counter-programming President Donald Trump‘s speech at Thursday’s closing night of the Republican National Convention with a speech from California Sen. Kamala Harris, selected by Biden as his running mate earlier this month.

Scott’s take is that Democrats may be hiding Biden for good reason.

“They all know that Joe Biden is a career politician and he’ll say whatever you want, whatever he needs to to get elected,” Scott said.

“I assume they’re worried about how far… you know, the Democratic Party, they used to be a party for the little guy,” Scott said. “Now it’s for the radical left and Democrats have gone off the deep end. Now it’s a socialist party.”

“I don’t know,” Scott continued, “maybe they think Kamala Harris isn’t as defined as Joe Biden is.”

“All the failed policies of the Barack Obama administration, Joe Biden’s a part of it,” the Senator added, citing Biden’s “appeasement” to leaders of Venezuela and Cuba.

“Maybe they expect Kamala Harris to say something different,” Scott continued. “But they’re struggling. They have no message. They can’t talk about Medicare for All, because America doesn’t want it. They can’t talk about the Green New Deal because America doesn’t want it. They can’t talk about socialism, even though that’s what they are, because America doesn’t want it.”

For Scott, who has won three Florida campaigns in a decade, the messaging game is always the long game. And in Biden’s absence from the Thursday news cycle, Scott and other adjuncts for the President will gleefully define the Democrat.