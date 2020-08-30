Condemn violent protesters? Val Demings vacillates

Republicans have challenged Democrats to stand with law enforcement against violent protests in American cities, but even a former police chief turned Congresswoman walks a narrow tightrope.

Rep. Val Demings of Orlando, considered then ruled out as a running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, faced the nation on CBS’s Face the Nation Sunday.

When asked to address the ongoing civil insurrections in Portland, now at the 90 day mark, the Central Florida legislator was cautious, preferring to criticize the President and his administration.

“This is exactly what happens when Homeland Security, the intelligence community, the military, and others who are charged with protecting our homeland are politicized,” Demings said, calling out Secretary Chad Wolf who preceded her on the program.

“The President is not capable of fulfilling his duties,” Demings said. “His primary responsibility is the health, safety, and well being of the American people.”

As host Margaret Brennan tried to refocus Demings on the question of the protesters themselves, the Congresswoman talked over the question.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if the President of the United States got on a microphone or on the airwaves and sent a message of peace and calm?”

“Talking to the protesters, talking to the demonstrators, but also talking to those who come in and loot and steal and do harm, those who are on his side, his supporters, who have come in and taken the lives of people trying to send a calming and peaceful message.”

She did eventually note that the “demonstrators have the right to demonstrate but we are a nation of laws.”

“We don’t condemn people who are obeying the law because of those who are not obeying the law … we can and have done both in this America,” Demings contended.

More typical, however, was her framing as the current chaos in the cities as the President’s problem.

“The chaos and disorder and lawlessness we are seeing, that is Donald Trump‘s America,” Demings said.

The phrasing “Donald Trump’s America” was not accidental.

Republicans, including Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Matt Gaetz, have framed the violence in the streets as evidence of “Joe Biden’s America.”