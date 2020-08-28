Rick Scott says Rand Paul mob confrontation is a product of ‘Joe Biden’s America’

Sen. Rick Scott, Friday afternoon on the right-leaning Newsmax TV, said the recent attack of Sen. Rand Paul exemplified what happens in “Joe Biden‘s America.”

Paul, like many other invited guests, was accosted by a mob of protesters as he left the close of the Republican National Convention at the White House.

The Senator told interviewer John Bachman that the attack on Paul was a sign of the times.

“Rand and I texted back and forth this morning. He said it was pretty scary. And you listen to him talk about what happened. That’s pretty scary. That’s … that’s Joe Biden’s America,” Scott posited.

“And think about it. Joe Biden doesn’t say a word about it. I mean, he’s worried that this radical left won’t vote for him, so he’s not going to call them out.”

The Senator then went on to theorize that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would take issue with the Democrats’ diffidence.

“The Democrats are not doing what Martin Luther King believed in,” Scott said. “Martin Luther King believed in protest peacefully. The Democrats will not call out these rioters.”

“The Democrats just need to start callin’ them out, these protesters, these rioters out for what they’re doing,” Scott urged.

For the Senator, these attacks are becoming increasingly familiar. Earlier this week, Scott also posited that Democrats couldn’t call them out because votes hung in the balance.

Scott, appearing Tuesday on the Fox News radio program “The Guy Benson Show,” said Democrats “cannot take a chance that the radical left won’t show up to vote for them.”

“They’re not going to call them out for burning police precincts. They’re not going to call them out for violence,” the Senator added. “Everything they do now is how do they get the votes to win the Presidency, get control of the Senate, and implement the radical left agenda.”