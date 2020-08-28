Rick Scott says Rand Paul mob confrontation is a product of ‘Joe Biden’s America’

Sen. Rick Scott, Friday afternoon on the right-leaning Newsmax TV, said the recent attack of Sen. Rand Paul exemplified what happens in “Joe Biden‘s America.”
Paul, like many other invited guests, was accosted by a mob of protesters as he left the close of the Republican National Convention at the White House.
The Senator told interviewer John Bachman that the attack on Paul was a sign of the times.
“Rand and I texted back and forth this morning. He said it was pretty scary. And you listen to him talk about what happened. That’s pretty scary. That’s … that’s Joe Biden’s America,” Scott posited.
“And think about it. Joe Biden doesn’t say a word about it. I mean, he’s worried that this radical left won’t vote for him, so he’s not going to call them out.”
The Senator then went on to theorize that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would take issue with the Democrats’ diffidence.
“The Democrats are not doing what Martin Luther King believed in,” Scott said. “Martin Luther King believed in protest peacefully. The Democrats will not call out these rioters.”
“The Democrats just need to start callin’ them out, these protesters, these rioters out for what they’re doing,” Scott urged.
For the Senator, these attacks are becoming increasingly familiar. Earlier this week, Scott also posited that Democrats couldn’t call them out because votes hung in the balance.
Scott, appearing Tuesday on the Fox News radio program “The Guy Benson Show,” said Democrats “cannot take a chance that the radical left won’t show up to vote for them.”
“They’re not going to call them out for burning police precincts. They’re not going to call them out for violence,” the Senator added. “Everything they do now is how do they get the votes to win the Presidency, get control of the Senate, and implement the radical left agenda.”
Robert Dunn
August 28, 2020 at 2:44 pm
How do you like Democrat Socialism so far?
Currently, we have Democrat Mayors ordering police to stand down while the city is looted, burned. citizens beat in the streets, monuments destroyed, Antifa and BLM are the criminals behind this (the founder is a Marxist, now you know why the disrespect to the National Anthem, Flag is important to them) the media is trying to conceal this fact. Democrat city and state leaders are complicit in this. A sneak preview of a Biden/Harris administration. These attacks on our cities are accomplished under the guise of “freedom of speech” but in reality, it’s the freedom to commit anarchy on a wide scale with leftist city & state officials turning a blind eye.
(Notice Antifa violence is all but non existent in Republican lead cities)
If Joe Biden is elected President America will be on fire…..only Biden won’t send federal officers to help.
Democrat Convention? All you heard at the was how horrible the American people are and how we must change. They bash President Trump constantly and that’s about it for the convention.
What you did NOT hear is anyone speaks of their platform of the Democrat party. Seems odd, doesn’t it? It is so bad they must talk about anything else. Not a word of the unrest in Democrat-controlled cities across the country. The fact Democrats are trying to sell Biden & Harris as moderates show’s how deceiving they are.
Biden stated he’s going to “transform America” If you vote for Joe Biden it will be for a far-left platform (READ BELOW). Biden has stated many times he is a “progressive” he must follow the radical left’s agenda or he won’t get the support (and he is) of Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, Maxine Waters, Karen Bass (Leader Congressional Black Caucus), llhan Omar, Elizabeth Warren, Val Demings, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Valerie Jarrett,. Rashida Talib, Stacy Abrams, Ayanna Pressley, Sheila Jackson Lee, Pramila Jayapal.
(This is the core of the socialist’s wing of the Democrat party) and is firmly in charge, not old, confused Joe Biden. Biden will be a puppet to Kamala Harris and those mentioned above.
Biden / Harris Platform & Goals:(Do you even know?)
Socialist llhan Omar stated recently, she will support Biden who has “one of the most progressive platforms in the history of the Democrat party.” She’s right.
*De-fund Police. In the Senate, Kamala Harris called it “re-imagine law enforcement. Biden recently stated he was in favor, quote “redirecting law enforcement finds.” Police funds will be distributed to other programs. If Biden is elected you will see de-funding law enforcement nationwide.
*Citizenship for 20 to 50 million illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients, and their families with a cost of billions to taxpayers.
*Free Healthcare for Illegal aliens, DACA, TPS recipients. Taxpayer-funded with one estimate at $52 trillion.
*Massive tax increases. Biden has stated he will raise taxes to over 71 trillion. With his platform, he will have to.
*Sanctuary Cities & States. Biden & Harris supports sanctuary cities.
*Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Green new deal.(which would create massive unemployment, 100,000 jobs estimated in the transportation industry alone.) Biden & Harris support.
*End all deportations of illegal aliens immediately, if you get here, you stay. Bernie’s website calls it a “moratorium” on deportations.
*Reparations for the race’s harmed by Caucasians. Biden & Kamala Harris committed to Al Sharpton to support Sheila Jackson Lee’s reparations bill in the House. Basically a tax will be levied on all Caucasians in America. (you can’t make this stuff up)
*De-fund & terminate border patrol & ICE. Funds used for other programs.
*Climate Change: Biden’s climate change plan will be another tax costing trillions of tax dollars & jobs.
*The 2nd Amendment will be under attack even more under Biden. Biden stated, “Beto O’Rourke will be his gun Czar,” “Hell yeah I’m coming for your guns.”
*Ending of all private / employer-based health care. “Medicare for all”, Feds run everything. This is Kamala Harris’s baby. Kiss goodbye to your healthcare plan if Biden/Harris are elected.
*Illegal Aliens, all non-citizens eligible for welfare, & food stamps. (Elizabeth Warren’s plan adopted) Endorsed by Biden & Harris.
*Free college for all, including illegal aliens & non-citizens (taxpayer-funded with estimates in the billions). Bernie Sanders’s plan adopted.
*Decriminalization of illegal entry into our country immediately.
*Open Borders.
*Drivers Licenses for illegal aliens (already happening in states with Democrat leadership. Biden & Harris endorsed
*Destruction and erasing our history will be permitted and eventually all markings of History will be erased.
Democrats want to make this election all about President Trump. NOT their platform & Goals for obvious reasons.
S.B. ANTHONY
August 28, 2020 at 3:03 pm
Two idiots – Rick Scott and Rand Paul. This America is trump’s America. He created the dystopia he now claims “only he” can fix. Pathetic.
Use your head. A clown has run the country into the ground.
Sonja Fitch
August 28, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Lol. Nazi Rick Scott. Is so full of bs ! Stfu Nazi Rick Scott. You killed more people as ceo of Columbia/hca! Jerk