Rick Scott decries 'sinister' Democratic National Convention, says real 'darkness' is on the left

‘Politics is indeed a contact sport, but this is another level.’

Democrats said that President Donald Trump brings a singular “darkness” to the White House, but Sen. Rick Scott says they’ve got it backwards.

The real darkness, Scott contends, is on the socialist left … and the campaign to depict the President as an agent of darkness is “sinister.”

Scott made his position known in a Monday Fox News editorial, in which he contended Democrats disseminated a “false narrative of an America cloaked in darkness.”

“Some clever ad man in Hollywood came up with the sinister idea of using the Democratic Party’s convention to brand President Trump and the Republican Party as ‘darkness’,” Scott continued.

“Biden said our President ‘has cloaked America in darkness,’ and vowed to ‘end this chapter of American darkness,’ and ‘overcome this season of darkness’,” Scott noted, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Republicans as “enemies of the state.”

“The entire Democratic Party stood up and said that anyone who disagrees with them is evil. Let’s not sugar coat it, that is exactly what they were saying. That’s exactly what they mean with this “darkness” branding campaign,” Scott added.

He then said the real “darkness” would come if America “turned over the keys” to Senators Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders and the like.

“For anyone seeking more information about the Democratic Party’s agenda, just listen to the looters and arsonists and rioters in the streets of major cities across the country. They represent the future of that once-proud political party.”

“Politics is indeed a contact sport,” Scott lamented, “but this is another level.”

Scott previously hit similar themes.

Scott, appearing earlier in August on Fox News Radio, said Democrats “cannot take a chance that the radical left won’t show up to vote for them.”

“They’re not going to call them out for burning police precincts. They’re not going to call them out for violence,” the Senator added. “Everything they do now is how do they get the votes to win the Presidency, get control of the Senate, and implement the radical left agenda.”

Written By

Written By

A.G. Gancarski

  James Robert Miles

    August 31, 2020 at 5:49 pm

    Rick Scott should just STFU! Being the criminal that he is, he knows all about darkness. The GOP is ALL ABOUT FEAR which in their desperation is all that they have to offer!

