Jacksonville Jaguars launch voter registration push

Continuing a season of political activism, Jacksonville Jaguars players and coaches urge locals to “get in the game” and register to vote by Oct. 5

Tuesday morning saw the campaign launch, with a public service announcement urging Jaguars fans to participate in the civic process.

“Get in the game. Be an American,” advised second-year signal caller Gardner Minshew II in the video, which kicks off a campaign destined for Jags-centric radio and television outlets.

In a media release accompanying the launch, Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan said it was “our duty to cast a ballot.”

“You can look at voting as a privilege, and as a naturalized U.S. citizen, you can be assured that I do,” Khan said. “But I also see it as a civic responsibility. If we’re serious about being better in our communities and throughout our nation, and all voices being heard and respected, we have to participate in the electoral process. No exceptions.”

Khan’s participation in the electoral process is documented and seemingly transactional.

He was a major donor to a political committee associated with then Gov. Rick Scott and to the inaugural committee of President Donald Trump, in addition to being a staunch financial backer of the last two Jacksonville mayors, both of whom have been positioned to grease the wheels for various public incentives to protect the “viability” of the billionaire’s investment.

In recent years, the Jags’ owner has messaged more social consciousness, including standing with players as they kneeled during the National Anthem in London and supporting players in a Black Lives Matter march.

The campaign also includes players.

“We challenge everyone to exercise their democratic duty and take the time to register and vote,” wide receiver Chris Conley said. “For me, simply voting is not enough. I think it’s crucial to encourage and empower others around me to take advantage of the opportunity to let their voice be heard. Sports and society have always been intertwined, and as an NFL player, I’m hoping to use my platform to stress the importance of voting to Jacksonville residents and others around this country. The time is now.”

Conley has been a strong voice in the emergent NFL movement, urging big name quarterbacks to use their platforms and speaking out against Confederate iconography in Jacksonville.

“I challenge all of you to learn this country’s history … to weaponize the voters in this city,” Conley said in June at the aforementioned BLM rally.

In a season of social change, the Jaguars also have experienced roster churn, and that attrition has included one of the team’s most outspoken voices for change, a former first-round pick who might have been quoted and deployed in the team’s voter education PR offensive.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who famously got Republican Mayor Lenny Curry to march with activists earlier this summer, was waived Monday, with head coach Doug Marrone saying the front office couldn’t work out a trade deal.

Regardless of roster composition or on-field prospects, however, the Jaguar organization is taking a woke posture going into the 2020 season, and some might suggest the release of the voter registration push is designed to distract from releasing yet another signature player from the franchise.