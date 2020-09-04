HCA Healthcare makes Military Times’ ‘Best for Vets’ employer list

HCA Healthcare was named one of the country’s top employers for veterans by Military Times.

The newspaper ranked HCA as the No. 48 company in the nation on its 2020 “Best for Vets” list, giving it a perfect score in two categories — “Retention Support Programs” and “Employment Support For Guard And Reserve Employees.”

In addition to retention programs for veterans and national guard members, HCA also has a program aimed at retaining military spouses who work at the Nashville-based company.

Military Times also gave HCA three points out of a possible four in the “Support For Attainment Of Civilian Credentials” category for its program that offers employees tuition assistance to help employees earn or maintain professional certificates or degrees.

“HCA Healthcare has a strong and longstanding connection to the U.S. armed forces, military veterans, and their families,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. “We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to supporting them, and we are immensely thankful to those that have chosen to serve our country, and now serve our patients in communities across the nation.”

Since 2012, HCA Healthcare has hired more than 39,000 veterans, active-duty personnel and military spouses.

In addition to its retention and credentialing programs, HCA has launched efforts to mentor veteran employees on how to successfully transition to the civilian workforce and offers military leave and supplemental pay to eligible employees.

The Nashville-based company has also partnered with the U.S. Army Medical Recruiting Brigade to create the “Patriot Partnership Program” which allows the Army to provide specialized training for residency and fellowship programs nationwide.

Military Times isn’t the only publication to take notice — HCA Healthcare has been recognized as a military-friendly employer and military-spouse friendly employer by VIQTORY in each of the past 10 years.

Also, in 2015, HCA received the US Chamber of Commerce Hiring our Heroes – Lee Anderson Award for overall excellence in hiring and retaining veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses.