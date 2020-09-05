Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

End of week report: Tampa Bay Schools see rise in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

Headlines

School safety official, former soccer player named Senate Sergeant-at-arms
Won't wear a mask? Students may have to be sent home. Image via AP.

Headlines

End of week report: Tampa Bay Schools see rise in COVID-19 cases, quarantines

The individuals are quarantined based on interaction and vicinity between the person who tested positive.

on

As the school week came to an end in the Tampa Bay area, coronavirus cases among three county districts appear to be rising.

The Hillsborough County School District still doesn’t have a public list providing the number of quarantined individuals, Pasco County had to quarantine 119 students in one high school and Pinellas has yet to provide a Friday report.

Here’s the breakdown:

On Friday, Pasco County saw its second-highest number of daily cases since school started on Aug. 24 — five students and one staff member tested positive. However, this day had the highest impact number, reporting the 119 students and 10 staff members had to be quarantined following a positive student case at Zephyrhills High School.

So far, the district has reported 20 student cases and five staff cases but has had to quarantine 499 students and 54 employees. Just two days ago, those numbers were 212 and 33, respectively.

Hillsborough County School District saw 39 cases from teachers and students in its first week of brick-and-mortar classes. The list is made up of 22 student cases and 17 employee cases. Although the dashboard is updated each hour, according to the site, it does not reveal the number of individuals who were impacted through quarantine requirements.

The individuals are quarantined based on interaction and vicinity between the person who tested positive, for example, if they shared a class.

Pinellas County, which has been reporting quarantines by the number of affected classrooms and buses, has yet to report Friday case numbers. This week, the district saw 12 employees and only seven students who reported positive, and have had to quarantine 22 classrooms and one bus.

At an average of 10 students per class, that means some 420 students may currently be quarantined. That estimate doesn’t include bus quarantines, of which there has been at least one.

Superintendent Michael Grego said during a School Board meeting last week that buses average about 20 students each. The district only began reporting bus quarantines this week.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Dane Eagle selected next DEO executive director