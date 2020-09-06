Val Demings says America is on fire, Donald Trump holds the gasoline can

For the second straight Sunday morning, a Democratic Congresswoman from Florida took to national airwaves and blasted the sitting Republican President.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat, said President Donald Trump was an incendiary leader … literally.

“I said weeks ago that while America was going through civil unrest in all 50 states, quite frankly, America was on fire, we had a President — a commander in chief — who was walking around with a gasoline can,” Demings told host Martha Raddatz on ABC’s This Week program.

The President, said Demings, is “not trying to sow peace and calm but actually throwing fire onto an already volatile situation.”

“What we’re seeing in this country is not sustainable,” Demings added, urging “roundtable discussions” with “stakeholders” to get the country “back on track.”

The Orlando Democrat and former police chief also addressed protests in the streets, saying that it’s government’s “job is to make sure that peaceful protesters are able to exercise their right.”

“Those who break the law, those who commit acts of violence, regardless of what side of the political aisle that they’re on, must be held accountable,” the Congresswoman added.

In the interview, Demings noted that Democratic nominee Biden demanded “accountability,” a seeming rejoinder to Republican attacks on that front.

Demings also talked about the need to have a Commander in Chief address racism, “the ghost in the room in this country for 400 years.”

“We see it not just in one system, but in all systems,” Demings said, saying that America needs to address “inequality in all things,” including “injustices in education, in lending, in housing.”

“What we clearly need, said Demings, is “a commander in chief who understands and wants to address racism in all systems.”

“Until we get to that point,” she added, “we will continue to see the problems and be plagued by the problems that we’re seeing every day right now.”