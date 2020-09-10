Connect with us

Kathy Castor announces additional $3 million in CARES Act aid for Tampa

Kathy Castor joined Charlie Crist for a rally to save the USPS.

Kathy Castor announces additional $3 million in CARES Act aid for Tampa

The funding will aid local needs like affordable housing and COVID-19 safety measures.

U.S Rep. Kathy Castor announced an additional $3 million in CARES Act emergency aid for Tampa to help fund local COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, I am continuing to work hand-in-hand with Mayor (Jane) Castor to aid our neighbors and ensure families stay afloat,” Castor said in a news release. “We are all in this fight together, and I’m committed to bringing every resource possible.”

The funding, which was authorized by the CARES Act, is a $$3,075,937 Community Development Block Grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The CARES Act is a $2 trillion coronavirus relief package for states and local communities passed by Congress and signed into law in March.

The funding is intended for local needs like affordable housing and COVID-19 safety measures, “to help neighbors who are facing economic uncertainty,” Castor said.

The Community Development Block Grants generally fund infrastructure, economic development projects, public facilities installation, community centers, housing rehabilitation and homeowner assistance.

“We could not be more excited to receive this federal funding,” Mayor Castor said in a news release. “This grant provides a critical component to realizing our affordable housing needs and goals. Because of grants like these more residents will be able to continue to call our great city home.”

News of this $3 million grant is in addition to the previous $1,894,705 in Community Development Block Grants the Congresswoman announced in early April following the passage of the CARES Act.

The April grant was a part of a $9,881,961 million package from the CARES Act directed to Tampa and Hillsborough County to help local relief efforts in response to the coronavirus. It was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That funding was divided between Community Development Block Grants, Emergency Shelter Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.

Written By

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at khayes15966@gmail.com.

