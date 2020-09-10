Alan Cohn snags endorsement from End Citizens United, Let America Vote

End Citizens United (ECU) and Let America Vote (LAV) are endorsing Democrat Alan Cohn in his run in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

The organizations credit Cohn’s endorsement to his career as an investigative journalist, as well as his rejection of corporate PAC money and contributions from federally-registered lobbyists.

“As an investigative journalist, Alan Cohn has dedicated his career to fighting corruption,” said ECU and LAV President Tiffany Muller in a news release. “Alan knows what corruption looks like and how to combat it, having spent his career exposing corrupt politicians at all levels of government. Now, in his run for Congress, Alan is putting anti-corruption at the forefront of his campaign to shake up the status quo in Washington.”

The two organizations, ECU and LAV, recently merged to combat corporate campaign funding and voter suppression. ECU has more than four million members across the U.S., including more than 6,000 in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

“Unlike most members of Congress, I’m not a millionaire. That’s why I’m running to build an economy that works for all Americans, not just the wealthy and well-connected,” Cohn said in a news release. “While I’ve spent my entire career investigating and exposing corruption, Scott Franklin will be beholden to the corporate special interests in Washington. In Congress, I will fight to unrig the rigged system so that the government works better for Florida families.”

This endorsement adds to Cohn’s long list of supporters — recently, Cohn nabbed endorsements from 14 elected officials and groups including Congress members Kathy Castor, Charlie Crist, Darren Soto, Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel, all Democrats. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, also endorsed Cohn.

Cohn is running against Franklin, a Republican, in the November General Election for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, who lost to Franklin in the Aug. 18 GOP primary. Franklin is a Lakeland City Commissioner.

Cohn bested Rep. Adam Hattersley in the Democratic primary for a race that now no longer includes an incumbent.

The Congressional District includes areas of Hillsborough County, Lake County and Polk County.