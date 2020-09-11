Want virus aid? Rick Scott says to call Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and make them move

U.S. Senator Rick Scott says those upset that new relief money for COVID-19 issues hasn’t passed need to call Democratic Congressional leaders and put the pressure on.

The Naples Republican, on the September 11 edition of the Maria Bartiromo show on Fox Business Network, addressed the coronavirus relief bill advanced by the GOP in the Senate yesterday.

Bereft of Democratic support, the bill could not reach the 60 vote threshold, even with 51 of 52 Republicans finally backing the package.

The Senator asserted that the failure was really “about [Speaker of the House] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer believing they’re politically better off without the bill.”

“They really believe not having a bill is better for them in November,” Scott said. “If people want a bill, call Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.”

“It’s not about the issues,” Scott added. “It’s about them thinking it’s a good political stunt.”

Scott said “it doesn’t look like” legislation can be passed.

“I feel sorry for the people who lost their jobs. The small businesses struggling,” Scott said. “The Democrats are just sitting here, and these poor people getting hurt are just pawns for the election that’s happening November 3.”

Scott isn’t the first Florida Senator to vent about Democratic leadership blocking a path forward for the “skinny” GOP relief bill.

Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday ahead of the vote that Democratic leadership would rather let people suffer in the short term in the hopes of taking full control of the federal government after the November elections.

“Congress isn’t going to pass more COVID-19 relief before the election,” Rubio tweeted Thursday morning.

“And the biggest reason why is Speaker Pelosi & Senator Schumer believe Trump & the GOP will be blamed for the pain doing nothing will cause & that will help them win the White House & Senate in November.”

However, Democratic leadership believes the GOP proposal didn’t go far enough.

Schumer called it “emaciated,” as it excised money for state and local governments, funding decried by Scott and others on the right as “blue state bailouts.”