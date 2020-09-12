Connect with us

Joe Biden campaign launches new Spanish language ads in Florida

USF St. Petersburg icon Bill Heller dies, leaving behind transformative legacy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is launching a new Spanish language ad campaign in Florida. 

The television and digital ad, called “Dicen Mucho / They Say A lot” will target Latino families. It criticizes President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus and economic downturn.

The ad also boasts Biden’s role in the economic recovery of 2008 and his plan proposed tax plan. 

The Democratic nominee’s campaign will also launch two radio ads to run in Florida, called “Arroz / Rice,” and “Corazón de la Economía / Heart of the Economy.” 

The “Arroz / Rice” ad will target Puerto Ricans — honing in on Trump’s poor response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and criticizing the President’s advertisements in U.S. territory. The radio ad will also hit on Florida’s coronavirus death toll, which just reached # on Friday. 

The other radio ad, “Corazón de la Economía / Heart of the Economy,” pays homage to the workers and small businesses,  commitment by Joe Biden to keep them safe during the pandemic.

The launch of this Spanish-language ad campaign is just the latest in a series of efforts to sway Florida. Recently, a Trump-aligned super-PAC dropped $12.7 million on a Florida ad campaign criticizing Biden’s tax plan.

A recent survey from St. Pete Polls shows Biden with a slight edge in the swing state.

The poll, commissioned by Florida Politics and AARP Florida, found almost 50% would vote for Biden if the election were held today. More than 47% would vote to reelect Trump. Less than 2% of voters remain undecided, the poll found, and about 2% will vote for a third-party candidate.

The polling also shows Hispanic Floridians favoring the the Democrat — Hispanic voters break 54% to 42% for Biden.

Nearly 57% of White voters favor Trump, while less than 41% plan to vote for Biden. But that’s the only racial demographic to favor the President. Asian and Pacific Islander voters go to Biden 51% to 46%, and 87% of Black voters like Biden compared to 9% for Trump.

Conducted on Sept. 7 and 8, the poll represents St. Pete Polls’ first post-political conventions results and the the first released after Labor Day.

 

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum.

