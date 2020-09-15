Marco Rubio says Joe Biden economic plan would ensure ‘Chinese dominance’

Joe Biden is headed to Florida on Tuesday, amid concerns from a U.S. Senator about a generally feckless China policy from the Democratic presidential nominee.

Sen. Marco Rubio, in an editorial that ran on Fox News Tuesday morning, castigated the Biden economic plan as “smoothing the transition to Chinese dominance.”

“After decades of cheering on a rising China … Biden is now scrambling to show he cares about the destruction of millions of American jobs and the erosion of our industrial base,” Rubio contended.

Biden-nomics, Rubio continued, “is inconsistent and outdated, revealing a desperation to reclaim the high ground of supporting American industry for a political party that has long since left it behind.”

The Senator slammed Biden as having “backed himself into a corner by promising to remove President Trump’s tariffs on China.”

Rubio also noted a business unfriendly proposal from Biden to “double-tax U.S. firms that sell products internationally,” undoing a key provision of tax reform legislation passed during the Trump administration.

The Senator struggled with finding specific industries Biden would “rehome,” though he did note with seeming irony “multiple, bizarre references to bringing back call centers” to the United States.

“America is not going to beat China by re-shoring call centers. This is not the future of American work, and this is not a serious plan,” Rubio contended.

The Sino-skeptic Senator has indicted Biden both for a perceived weakness and willingness to give into Beijing increasingly in recent weeks, including as a key part of his remarks at last month’s Republican National Convention.

“Joe Biden isn’t strong enough to take on China,” Rubio said. “And Joe Biden has no plan to deal with China.”

“The damage we do to our country may be irreversible,” the Senator noted, if Biden was elected.

Rubio has asserted that the choice between Biden and Trump is of generational importance, and has advanced theories that Biden isn’t “strong enough” to stand up to the institutional left at home or abroad, including Beijing.