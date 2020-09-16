Is Joe Biden ‘making the sale’ to Florida voters? Not according to Ron DeSantis

Even during a state of emergency in the Panhandle, the political questions continue for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Governor, on Fox News Wednesday afternoon, contended that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wasn’t “making the sale” with persuadable voters in South Florida even to the levels Hillary Clinton was four years ago.

“I think that Biden has not been able to make the sale with a lot of the voters that a Democrat would need to win,” DeSantis told host Bill Hemmer.

“The difference between now and ’16,” DeSantis said, “you look at a place like Miami-Dade County. The President didn’t perform well there but he still won the state. He’s performing much better there.”

The Governor’s take is buttressed by polling showing that Trump is making inroads, both at large within the county and among certain Hispanic communities.

“He’s united the Republican base for sure. He’s winning a lot of these independents, particularly in the Hispanic community. That is really, really significant,” DeSantis said.

“Even some of the polls you see that have him tied or even ahead, he wasn’t ahead in the polls in 2016 that were publicly available,” DeSantis said. “But I can tell you, when I was running for Congress in my district I saw it. When I was knocking on doors, I saw it. The independents breaking for him, I saw it. And I think you’re going to see something similar in 2020.”

The Governor’s comments jibe with the read among many high-profile Republicans on the current state of the presidential race.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, on “Fox and Friends” on Wednesday, said that while she’s “seeing a lot of ads” in Florida for the Democratic campaign, there’s “not a lot of enthusiasm on the ground.”

U.S. Senator Rick Scott, who frequently contends the public polls are anywhere from four to seven points off in Florida, likewise contends that Biden is washed, and that even the $100 million billionaire Michael Bloomberg committed to Biden’s Florida ops won’t matter.

“I don’t care how much Michael Bloomberg tries to sell,” Scott said Tuesday. “It’s a bad ad.”