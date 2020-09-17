Charlie Crist releases new ad, ‘Just Charlie,’ following recent Anna Paulina Luna ad launch

Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist has released his first campaign commercial of the election season, following the Tuesday night launch of Republican opponent Anna Paulina Luna’s “Always” ad, as the two battle for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The ad, “Just Charlie,” features the Congressman walking around Pinellas, greeted by people on the street.

“When you serve the Florida people as long as I have, you get called a lot of names,” Crist says in the commercial.

Passersby greet the incumbent with titles like “Congressman,” and “Mr. Crist.”

The 30-second ad continues, “But, most everyone just calls me Charlie,” Crist says, followed by a young skateboarder warning “Move it, boomer.”

The commercial goes on with Crist narrating his work accomplished in Congress.

“I’ve worked hard to strengthen your social security, provide better benefits for out veterans, and protect and improve your health care,” Crist says. “In Washington, I’m Congressman Crist, but here at home, it’s just Charlie.”

The release of this new ad comes just a day after Luna showcased her new campaign commercial — Crist placed a new broadcast flight from Sept. 17 through Sept. 21, immediately following Luna’s ad release, according to Delta Advertising Analytics. Crist has spent $43,325 in the Tampa media market.

Luna’s new ad, which she posted to Twitter late Tuesday night, is called “Always.” It features Luna speaking directly to the audience while walking down an airplane runway and speeding off in a red sports car.

Before Luna speeds away, engine roaring, she says, “We may not always agree, but unlike these career politicians, I’ll always serve you, not myself.”

This ad highlights the anti-career politician rhetoric that Luna has been fueling her campaign with. Luna isn’t a run-of-the-mill politician, which is what the GOP is counting on to help her oust the incumbent.

Brad Herold and Something Else Strategies, the firm behind Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and others, produced the ad.

After her nomination, Luna garnered national attention when President Donald Trump publicly endorsed her. This was a big win for Luna, a staunch Trump ally. Support from Trump could be a vital factor in Luna’s campaign.

The Republican nominee is the first formidable opponent Crist has faced since he was first elected to Congress in 2016 against then-Republican incumbent David Jolly.

According to a recent St. Pete Polls survey, Crist has a 16-point lead over Luna.

Sixteen points is about the same margin of victory by which Crist defeated Republican George Buck in 2018.

The district was under GOP control for more than four decades before Crist nabbed it, thanks largely to redistricting that shifted the voter registration advantage to Democrats. Now, the party is anxious for a chance to win it back.