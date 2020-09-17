Seven new COVID-19 cases reported at five Pinellas County Schools

Six students and one employee were confirmed positive with COVID-19 Wednesday, according to Pinellas County Schools data released Thursday.

The cases at five schools resulted in 10 partial classroom, one classroom, one partial bus and a small group of student quarantines.

Eisenhower Elementary School reported three student cases, but didn’t issue any quarantines.

Bay Point Middle School had one student who tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in six partial classroom quarantines.

Pinellas Park High School quarantined a small group of students after one employee tested positive for the virus.

Tarpon Springs High School quarantined portions of four classrooms, one whole classroom and some people on one bus.

Osceola Fundamental High School reported one student case, but no quarantines.

District-wide, 40 students and 27 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened last month, resulting in at least 118 classroom or partial classroom quarantines.

Three buses have had to issue partial or full-quarantines and a small group of students possibly exposed to the virus were quarantined at three schools.

A total of 44 Pinellas County Schools have now had cases reported with all but 10 of those having issued at least some quarantines.

East Lake High School remains the most affected by classroom quarantines with 12 classes affected. Carwise Middle School and Clearwater Intermediate have the most cases reported with four each.

The school district does not report the total number of students and employees quarantined.