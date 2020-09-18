For Rick Scott, it’s ‘moms’ over ‘mobs’

U.S. Senator Rick Scott continued Friday to take a hard line against rioters, saying Americans would be better off listening to their mothers than the mobs.

Scott appeared on the Fox News “Outnumbered Overtime” program with host Harris Faulkner.

The Senator was promoting an op-ed he wrote for FoxNews.com earlier in the week, in which he opposed the impulse to “surrender America to fascist punks or woke elitists who despise everything we stand for.”

On Friday, the Senator recalibrated that message, saying rather than listen to the mobs, America needed to listen to their mothers.

“We need to listen to our moms,” Scott told Faulkner. “They told us to respect the police, to listen to the police.”

“Look at what these rioters are doing,” Scott continued. “They’re telling us that if we don’t agree with them, they’re going to tear down our country.”

“And then we have these protesters out in California say ‘we hope they die’,” Scott said, “at a hospital, after those two law enforcement officers were shot in cold blood.”

Scott noted that a resolution to “back the blue” that he supported was blocked by Democrats on the Senate floor.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Scott lamented, saying Democrats are “OK with these mobs and rioters burning down our country.”

“We’ve got to go back to the values we grew up with,” Scott said.

The Senator said that his mom told him “life’s not going to be fair.”

“Life’s unfair, go fix it. Go vote, go run for office,” Scott said.

The Senator urged rioters to “follow the Golden Rule” and “treat people the way you want to be treated.”

“I’m never going to sit and say we’re perfect,” Scott said about America, “but I’m not going to sit and say I want to tear down this system like these mobsters want to do.”

The Senator has messaged with zeal against the protests in the streets of American cities in the last few months, yoking those arguments to his ongoing crusade against “defunding the police,” a call he has likened to “lunacy.”