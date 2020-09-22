Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky wins HD 96 seat after opponent withdraws

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky is the new Representative-elect in House District 96 after her opponent, write-in candidate Muhammad Amin, withdrew from the contest.

“It’s official! Today I received word from the Division of Elections that my opponent has withdrawn,” Hunschofsky wrote on Twitter late Monday night.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as your State Representative and cannot wait to be sworn in to continue my service to you and our community.”

The Division of Elections website now lists Hunschofsky as “unopposed” and has removed Amin as an active candidate.

Amin had mounted only a nominal challenge to Hunschofsky. Amin did not appear to be actively raising money while Hunschofsky, who ran as a Democrat, had collected more than $120,000 in total.

Hunschofsky will replace the late Rep. Kristin Jacobs, who passed away in April after a years-long battle with cancer.

HD 96 spans Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Margate and Parkland. Hunschofsky has served as Parkland Mayor since 2016. Before that, she served on the Parkland City Commission.

In 2016, Hunschofsky ran to replace then-Mayor Michael Udine after his eventually successful run for the Broward County Commission. She served out the final two years of Udine’s term, before she was reelected unopposed in 2018.

That year, Hunschofsky led the city through the 2018 attack at Stoneman Douglas High School which killed 17 people. She’s secured support from several groups backing increased gun regulation, including from family members who lost victims in the mass shooting.

“Thank you for all your support and encouragement, and thank you for joining me in this fight to make our district and our state a better place for everyone,” Hunschofsky added Monday.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo also chimed in, tweeting her congratulations to Hunschofsky following the win. Several of her soon-to-be colleagues, such as Reps. Dan Daley and Chip LaMarca, joined in as well.

Hunschofsky secured the Democratic nomination in HD 96 last month after defeating her Democratic opponent, Saima Farooqui, with 72% of the vote.