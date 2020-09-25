Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints 10 to Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced ten appointments to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC.)

The appointees include Michael Adkinson, Jr., Melanie Bevan, Gary Calhoun, Jacqueline Harrison, Darla Portman, Carol Casimir, Michael Allen, Jermaine Lawson, Charles McIntosh and Richard Murphy. Together, they will be tasked with drafting, maintaining and reviewing the training standards for law enforcement and correctional officers.

Adkinson, Jr. currently serves with the Walton County Sheriff. He previously served as DeFuniak Springs Police Chief and as a Tallahassee Police Department officer. Adkinson, Jr. also sits on the National Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University and a criminal justice master’s degree from St. Leo University.

Bevan is the City of Bradenton Police Chief. She previously spent 29 years with the St. Petersburg Police Department, where she earned the position of Assistant Chief of Police. Bevan is a member of the International Leadership Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and serves as the Florida Police Chiefs Association District One Director.

She’s earned a criminal justice bachelor’s degree from St. Leo University, a public administration master’s degree from Troy State University and her doctorate degree in organizational leadership from Argosy University.

Calhoun is the City of Eustis Police Chief. He previously served as the Madison Police Department Police Chief and with the Maitland Police Department. Calhoun is a member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association and holds a Crime Prevention Practitioner designation from the Florida Office of the Attorney General.

He earned a criminal justice bachelor’s degree from Columbia College.

Harrison is a Miami-Dade Police Department Sergeant. She has served in various roles during her 30 years including as a public service aide, detective, and in the Narcotics Bureau and Special Victims Bureau.

Harrison is a South Florida Police Benevolent Association member and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida International University.

Portman is a city of Tampa master police officer. She also is the Tampa Police Benevolent Association president and serves on the Florida Police Benevolent Association Board of Directors.

Portman received her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida.

Casimir is the Florida Women’s Reception Center warden. She previously was the Central Florida Reception Center assistant warden and a correctional services administrator and consultant with the Florida Department of Corrections. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.

Allen is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office chief of detention. The Navy veteran is also a Florida Department of Law Enforcement instructor. Allen received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Florida and his master’s degree in public administration from Troy State University.

Lawson is a sergeant with the Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The Navy veteran is also a South Florida Police Benevolent Association member.

McIntosh, is the criminal justice and public service dean at the College of Central Florida and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy. He previously was a reserve officer with the Ocala Police Department and a correctional officer with the Florida Department of Corrections.

McIntosh holds a bachelor’s degree in business and organizational management from the College of Central Florida, a criminal justice master’s degree from the University of Central Florida and an education doctorate degree from Capella University.

Murphy is a Tallahassee Police Department officer. He previously served with the Henry County, Georgia Police Department and the Macon, Georgia Police Department.

Murphy is also The Big Bend chapter president of the Florida Police Benevolent Association. The Air Force Veteran received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University.