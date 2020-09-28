Marva Preston says Loranne Ausley should not be held responsible for alleged racist family history

Republican Marva Preston released a statement on Monday concerning a report on Loranne Ausley‘s “racist family legacy.”

The report by The Capitalist, a conservative outlet, alleges Ausley’s ancestors bought, owned and sold slaves as far back as the 1800’s. The report also alleges that Ausley’s ancestors, who attained generational wealth through slave ownership, actively opposed desegregation through the 1970s.

In a statement, Preston, who is Black, said Ausley should not be held responsible for her family’s past.

“I don’t believe that we should indict individuals based on the actions of their ancestors,” she said. “Like Dr. King said, ‘I have a dream that one day the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.’

Preston continued: “Our stories, our lives have been so very different. I attended segregated schools through ninth grade, took the hand-me-down books with missing pages. We have certainly arrived here on vastly different paths. But, leadership is about listening and action requires a whole lot more than drive-by photo op advocacy. We’ve reached an almost absurd level of virtue signaling these days that lacks any real sincerity and a lot of folks in the community are fed up with it, including me.”

The Capitalist piece comes as Preston and Ausley continue to jockey for state Senate District 3. The Democratic-leaning district covers all of Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor and Wakulla counties in North Florida.

The story also comes amid a renewed national dialogue on race. Tallahassee in recent months has staged several demonstrations and rallies on race and police reform.

Preston called on others to heed Dr. King’s remarks and not judge “by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

“We have a responsibility to lift one another up, to encourage children to dream beyond their circumstances, and we deserve a leader who will represent all North Floridians, regardless of race,” Preston concluded.