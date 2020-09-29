Connect with us

Nikki Fried, Anna Eskamani to Zoom in with Terrie Rizzo for debate watch party

Nikki Fried's warning: Donald Trump's court pick could kill Obamacare
Nikki Fried, Anna Eskamani

Democratic leaders will pump up attendees for Joe Biden.

A couple older white men will spar at the first presidential debate of the cycle tonight. But leading women in Florida politics are headlining a Joe Biden campaign virtual watch party.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Rep. Anna Eskamani and Florida Democratic Party chair Terrie Rizzo will Zoom on to a Florida-specific event. The trio of female leaders will also play a special video from Spanish American chef José Andrés of the World Central Kitchen.

It may not be the same as having Andrés in your home prepping appetizers. Still, attending this event provides a chance for supporters to connect with the campaign and find out how they can best help the Democratic ticket ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Those who want to attend should RSVP in advance here.

The debate, between Biden and President Donald Trump, is Tuesday night at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, beginning at 9 p.m.

The watch party starts about a half hour earlier.

“The program will provide attendees with information regarding volunteer opportunities with the Biden for President Campaign, as well as get participants fired up and ready for Joe leading up to the debate,” reads a release put out ahead of the event.

And for those whose mindset has already moved ahead to the next great Democratic battles in Florida, consider the party a preview for 2022. Fried, the only Democrat now holding statewide elected office, and Eskamani, who flipped a red House district blue in 2018, have both hinted at runs for Governor.

Fried, who has been engaged in rhetorical and regulatory struggles with Gov. Ron DeSantis, confirmed last month that she’s “looking into” challenging the incumbent.

Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, told Florida Politics in July she’s fielding questions from supporters and hasn’t ruled out a run herself.

So the two may yet find themselves in a debate of their own in the future. But for now, they share a goal of rallying support for the Democratic ticket this fall.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

