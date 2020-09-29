Pinellas County Schools confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in a single report

Pinellas County Schools confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and on Monday, according to a report released Tuesday.

It’s the highest number of cases reported in a single report since schools reopened Aug. 24. However, the cases resulted in relatively few quarantines.

St. Petersburg High School reported the most new cases, three among students, but only issued quarantines in three partial classrooms. High school cases typically see seven partial classroom quarantines when a student tests positive because, in most schools, that’s the number of classrooms they attend each day.

Tarpon Springs Elementary School reported two student cases, which resulted in two partial classroom quarantines. That is typical in the data because elementary school students don’t typically change classes, limiting their exposure to others.

Palm Harbor University High School also reported two cases, one each among an employee and student, but no quarantines.

Tarpon Springs Middle School reported one student case and quarantines on one bus.

Cypress Woods Elementary, Madeira Beach Fundamental and Osceola Fundamental High School each reported one student case, but no quarantines.

A message to parents at Madeira Beach Fundamental said the student had not recently been on campus, thus resulting in no quarantine orders.

A staff member at the district’s administration building also tested positive. That facility does not include a student population so there was no impact to classrooms or buses.

So far, 60 Pinellas County schools have reported cases of COVID-19, most resulting in at least some quarantines, though not all.

A total of 73 students and 35 employees on school campuses have tested positive for the virus. Another 11 employees — nine at the Walter Pownall Service Center and two at the administration building — have also tested positive.

At least 182 classrooms have been affected by quarantines as well as 12 buses, three sports teams or athlete groups and several “small groups of students.”

This is the district’s second report out since Gov. Ron DeSantis put the state into Phase 3 of reopening, which lifts restrictions on businesses and restaurants and removes financial fees or punitive measures for COVID-19 local ordinances like mask orders.

It will be come clear in the coming two weeks whether that order will impact new cases in schools.