Marco Rubio says critics of timing of Supreme Court nomination ‘have this all twisted’

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio didn’t have much to say about the first presidential debate on Wednesday’s edition of “Fox and Friends,” but he did affirm the President’s right to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

On Tuesday in Cleveland, President Donald Trump noted that “elections have consequences,” and one of them includes the right to fill court vacancies late in an elected term.

Rubio’s position as a backer of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, is already established, but cognizant of the controversy over the Barrett nomination, he said that people “have this all twisted” regarding comparisons to the 2016 nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the high court.

“Here’s where people have this all twisted,” Rubio told the hosts. “Merrick Garland was not going to be confirmed.”

Garland did not meet the Republican “Senate criteria,” added Rubio.

“It was the end of [Barack Obama‘s] second term. He’s not coming back. He’s not accountable to the voters,” Rubio said.

Conversely, Rubio said Trump “has an obligation to nominate someone.”

Barrett, Rubio added, “meets the criteria of everything we look for in a Supreme Court justice.”

Rubio’s rousing endorsement of Barrett’s nomination, though hardly a surprise, conforms with the position of every other Republican of note in the state, including Senate colleague Rick Scott.

Scott publicized his meeting with Barrett Tuesday, unconditionally vouching for the high court bid of the current appellate court judge.

“Barrett has a distinguished record of service to our nation, respects the separate roles of our three branches of government and will apply and follow the law as-written, not legislate from the bench. She is highly qualified, and I look forward to the Senate moving swiftly to confirm her to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Scott, who has used the “elections have consequences” trope to defend the nomination and the imminent Senate approval, has expressed confidence that the Senate will approve Barrett before Election Day.