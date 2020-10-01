Maureen Porras says she’ll be a ‘fighter’ in new HD 105 ad

Democratic candidate Maureen Porras is out with a new ad supporting her bid against Republican David Borrero in House District 105.

The ad is titled, “Fighter.” The 30-second spot will run in Miami-Dade County. HD 105 spans parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties. A Spanish version of the ad will also air in Miami-Dade.

“Maureen Porras is the fighter South Florida needs,” the ad’s narrator begins.

“In the state House, she’ll use her experience as an attorney to put people first in Tallahassee, not special interests. Maureen Porras will fight for affordable health care, invest in our teachers and schools, and ensure our small local businesses get back on their feet. We need to change the status quo in Tallahassee. Vote for Maureen Porras for Florida House District 105: a voice for all South Florida families.”

Porras is a Nicaragua native who moved to the U.S. when she was a child. She’s now an immigration attorney and has worked as the Managing Attorney for Church World Service in Miami, a nonprofit aimed at helping immigrants secure legal help.

Both she and Borrero, a Sweetwater City Commissioner, attracted plenty of cash in the most recent HD 105 fundraising reports. Porras came out on top, however. She has nearly $104,000 still on hand. Borrero holds just over $43,000.

The race is expected to be tight on Nov. 3. Republican Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez won the open seat in 2018 by just 417 votes. She is now pursuing a Senate seat, leaving the seat open for a second straight cycle.

Porras is looking to win the seat for Democrats this time around.

“I’m so proud of the campaign we have built and the momentum we continue to gain,” Porras added in a statement released alongside the ad.

“As we move forward and people begin to vote, it’s important for them to know who will really have their back and fight for them in Tallahassee — and I am that person. It is way past time for District 105 to have a representative who is committed to the people, not the special interest groups. I look forward to continuing to hear from the families across this great district and I’m even more excited to get to work in Tallahassee on their behalf after we cross the finish line in November.”