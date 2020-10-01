Connect with us

Gov. DeSantis appoints three judges to circuit courts, one to Pinellas County Court

The new Circuit Court judges will sit on the 6th and 11th Circuits.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made four judicial appointments Thursday, tapping three circuit-level judges and one to the Pinellas County Court.

Two of those appointments, Steve Berlin and Julie Sercus, fill vacancies on the 6th Circuit Court while Thomas Rebull takes a new role on the 11th Circuit Court. The Governor also appointed Joseph Lawhorne to the Pinellas County Court.

Berlin is currently a Judge for Pinellas County Court and previously served as a Lieutenant Colonel for the United States Army JAG Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy and his law degree from the University of Florida.

The St. Petersburg resident fills the vacancy created after Judge Thomas Minkoff resigned.

Sercus, who replaces Judge Peter Ramsberger following his resignation, has been an assistant statewide prosecutor with the Office of the Attorney General since 2013. The Gulfport resident received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her law degree from Widener University.

Rebull has been a Judge for the 11th Circuit since 2011, but he will fill a vacancy created there after DeSantis elevated Judge Alexander Bokor to the 3rd District Court of Appeal in July.

Rebull, of Miami, previously was a partner at Broad and Cassel and has been a member of the Cuban American Bar Association. He received his bachelor’s degree from Boston University and his law degree from the American University.

Lawhorne has been an Assistant State Attorney for the 6th Circuit since 2015. Lawhorne replaces Judge Joshua Riba, whom the Governor elevated to the 6th Circuit Court the same day Bokor received his new appointment.

Lawhorne, of Safety Harbor, received his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of Mississippi.

In August, DeSantis made his 100th judicial appointment.

