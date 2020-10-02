Donald Trump Jr. to appear at Gainesville gun store Monday for ‘Make America Great Again’ event

Donald Trump Jr. will be in Gainesville Monday to host a Make America Great event. But, the President’s son will be at a unique campaigning location — a gun store.

The event will be held at Lawful Defense Guns and Transfers, a retail gun shop in the city, at noon. According to a press release about the event, Trump Jr. will “speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald Trump‘s Make America Great Again agenda.”

The President’s son will also be stopping in Kennesaw, Georgia, next week as part of the two-stop tour. In Kennesaw, Trump Jr. will meet at the Governor’s Gun Club.

These two stops will immediately follow Trump Jr. and leading MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal‘s three-stop “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour in Florida this Saturday.

“The anti-communism bus tour will be arriving at a city near you,” the combat sports veteran said.

The “kick-off” event for the tour, at the Tampa Convention Center, starts at 11 a.m. From there, the bus moves onward to Kissimmee’s Nación De Fe at 2 p.m.

The tour finishes in Coconut Creek with a 6 p.m. wrap-up at the American Top Team gym.

Masvidal has shared the stage with President Trump before, including at a Latinos for Trump event in September.

The President notably lauded a knockout punch the fighter threw in a 2019 fight.

“What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second,” Trump quipped, “that’s a good return.”

The Trump campaign’s focus on Hispanic voters continues in the Sunshine State, emboldened by polls that show the President gaining traction with Latino demographics compared to his campaign’s performance in 2016.

Trump Jr.’s campaign stops follow a wild debate, where the President refused to condemn white supremacy. Immediately following the Tuesday night debate, Trump continued on the campaign trail in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Democratic nominee Joe Biden launched his most aggressive day on the campaign trail so far this year, with eight stops on a train tour that began mid-morning in Cleveland and ended 10 hours later in Pennsylvania.