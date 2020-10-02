Daniella Levine Cava builds coalition with endorsement from Miami Association of Realtors

The Miami Association of Realtors is throwing its support behind Daniella Levine Cava in the race for the next Miami-Dade County Mayor.

The organization is the regional branch of the National Association of Realtors, whose members include “residential and commercial brokers, salespeople, property managers, appraisers, counselors and others engaged in the real estate industry.” The Miami chapter was launched 100 years ago, in 1920.

“Daniella Levine Cava knows how critical this moment is and how we must forge relationships between the public and private sector to provide housing and opportunity in order to address our pressing needs,” said Jorge L. Guerra, Jr., chairman of the Miami Association of Realtors.

“Commissioner Levine Cava has made housing a centerpiece of her campaign and has shown her willingness to act decisively and in collaboration with industry leaders. This is why the Miami Association of Realtors is proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her race for County Mayor.”

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s battling fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo in the race to replace term-limited County Mayor Carlos Giménez.

Bovo and Levine Cava placed in the top two in the Aug. 18 Primary Election, securing spots in the Nov. 3 runoff. If successful, Levine Cava would be the first woman elected Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“This support reaffirms my campaign’s focus on building opportunity through improving housing options and making home ownership a reality for Miami-Dade’s workers and families,” Levine Cava said of Friday’s endorsement.

“This is a truly bipartisan and common sense issue, and I am looking forward to using every tool in the Mayor’s power to improve the quality of life while opening up our County to long-term investment and sustainable development.”

The endorsement from the Miami Association of Realtors builds on three local endorsements Levine Cava secured earlier in the week.