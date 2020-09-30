Three more local leaders back Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

Three more local leaders inside Miami-Dade County are endorsing Daniella Levine Cava as she seeks to become the first woman elected as Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“During this moment of uncertainty, one thing is clear: Daniella Levine Cava is the right choice to lead Miami-Dade County,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey, one of Levine Cava’s new backers.

“Daniella has earned her reputation for cooperation, transparency, and respect through decades of dedicated work with local leaders like myself on some of our biggest issues. As climate change and an economic crisis threaten our homes and families, we need people like Daniella to fight back. Commissioner Daniella will lead the charge to protect our way of life and set an example for ethical, experienced leadership for everyone in our county.”

Davey joins Bay Harbor Mayor Stephanie Bruder and Aventura Commissioner Denise Landman in endorsing Levine Cava. Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s battling fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo in the 2020 mayoral contest.

“As we work to get through some of the most difficult times in history, we need to know our County Mayor will always have an open door policy,” Landman said.

“I’m supporting Daniella Levine Cava because I know that she is that leader who will work with us, not against us, to bring our residents up and to invest in the next generation. I look forward to seeing our first female mayor be elected and to working hand-in-hand with her for the greater good.”

Levine Cava has more than 50 mayors, vice mayors and commissioners in the county endorsing her. The Everglades Trust also recently endorsed her bid.

“I am running for Mayor to make sure we confront sea level rise, climate change, and an affordability crisis that all threaten our residents’ homes and livelihoods — but we must collaborate and join our efforts if we want to see meaningful change take place,” Levine Cava added.

“I am grateful for the growing support from our city leaders. By coordinating our efforts with all levels of government, we can more efficiently and effectively deliver for our constituents.”