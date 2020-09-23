Everglades Trust endorses Daniella Levine Cava in Miami-Dade mayoral race

The Everglades Trust, a nonpartisan environmental group, is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“No region in Florida has more to gain by a stable, healthy Everglades ecosystem, or stands to lose more, than the people and economy of Miami-Dade County,” said Everglades Trust Executive Director Kimberly Mitchell in a Wednesday statement.

“The Everglades and coastal estuaries do not care about partisan politics, and neither does the Everglades Trust. We are calling on Democrats, NPAs, Republicans — all voters — to get behind a clean water champion and elect Daniella Levine Cava as the next Mayor of Miami-Dade County.”

The race for Miami-Dade County is nonpartisan, though Levine Cava has clearly carved out the more progressive lane in the two-person race. She’s battling Esteban “Steve” Bovo, who has been endorsed by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and other Republicans.

One of the Everglades Trusts’ biggest endorsements in 2018 was that of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis. The organization has endorsed both Democrats and Republicans in the past.

Levine Cava has sought to focus on environmental issues during her run and has earned support from other environmental groups.

“Throughout her career, the Everglades have been important to Commissioner Levine Cava. She has championed many critical causes and come to the rescue for many issues the Everglades and the Bays have faced, including standing in strong opposition to extending SR 836 into the Everglades, which would put further stressors on the systems,” Mitchell added in her written remarks announcing the endorsement.

“Floridians have had enough of rhetoric and broken promises from our politicians. ‘I will stand up to the special interests,’ is what we are told in an election year. Well, the voters of Miami-Dade County have an elected official who has consistently walked the walk — Daniella Levine Cava. For the millions who depend on a healthy Everglades, and all the critters who call the Everglades home, that breath of fresh air cannot come soon enough.”

Earlier Wednesday, Levine Cava also announced a new Spanish-language advertisement featuring Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo. Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission.