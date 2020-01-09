Connect with us

Sierra Club Miami endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

The environmental organization is backing Levine Cava in the nine-person race for Mayor.

on

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is being backed by the Miami chapter of the Sierra Club, a nationwide environmental organization.

The Miami chapter announced its support of Levine Cava in a Thursday news release.

“We believe Commissioner Daniella has effectively showcased that she is our steadfast partner on the environment,” said Naomi Papirno, Political Committee Co-Chair of the Sierra Club Miami Group.

“Our county deserves a leader that will prioritize protecting the natural and fragile landscapes of South Florida. Thanks to the Commissioner’s proven track record of taking direct action to protect and preserve our natural resources, the Sierra Club Miami Group is proud to fully support her historic campaign for County Mayor.”

The endorsement comes the same week as Levine Cava announced she had raised more than $140,000 during the month of December, giving her more than $2 million added since entering the mayoral race in April 2019.

“It is my great honor to receive the support of the Sierra Club Miami Chapter,” Levine Cava added in a statement of her own.

“Their historic efforts have been instrumental in helping to preserve our precious ecosystems in South Florida, especially those located in the Everglades. Since I began my career in public office, protecting the health of our environment and its waterways has been and will continue to be one of my main priorities. We cannot remain stagnant on these issues. I will continue fighting for sustainable and equitable solutions to keep Miami-Dade flourishing for generations to come.”

Levine Cava is competing in the mayoral contest against entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban BovoJean Monestime and Xavier Suarez, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke, real estate agent Ludmilla Domond, former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas and former County Commissioner Juan Zapata.

Current Mayor Carlos Gimenez is term-limited in 2020, making the race an open contest.

