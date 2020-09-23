Daniella Levine Cava drops Spanish-language ad touting support from Annette Taddeo

Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo is featured in a new Spanish-language ad supporting Daniella Levine Cava in the Miami-Dade County mayoral race.

Taddeo endorsed Levine Cava in Aug. 2019, making her an early Levine Cava backer.

“She is the embodiment of good government and a true champion of the people,” Taddeo said at the time.

“I am excited to campaign side-by-side with Daniella and make history as we elect Miami-Dade’s first woman as our next Mayor.”

Now, Taddeo is featured in a 30-second spot set to run on Spanish-language radio.

“Someone asked me recently, ‘Who do you support in the County Mayor race, Sen. Taddeo?’ Sorry, you mean for our next Madam Mayor, don’t you? Why, Daniella Levine Cava, of course — one of ours!” Taddeo says, in Spanish to kick off the new ad.

“They attack her just because, as we say in Colombia, the lost ones only have their tongue left. With Daniella Levine Cava we all win — no one is left out.”

In addition to representing Senate District 40, Taddeo also serves as a committeewoman for the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s competing against fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo in the contest to replace outgoing Mayor Carlos Giménez.

A Levine Cava internal poll released Tuesday pegged her lead at 13 points. Levine Cava has a 75-point lead with Democrats, while Bovo leads by 67 points among Republicans.

“It’s clear that Daniella Levine Cava is the best candidate in the race and she has the experience, broad support, and momentum to prove it!” Taddeo added in a statement Wednesday.

“Left with no other option, her opponent is spreading misinformation and trying to distract from the facts of this race and Daniella’s clear record. We won’t let that happen. I’m excited to elect our next Madam Mayor and ensure that our voters know that with Daniella as Mayor, no one will be left behind.”