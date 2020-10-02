Delegation for 10.2.20: Uncharted territory — Venezuela elections — spending bill — China — evictions

Uncharted territory

On Friday morning, the world awoke to the news that both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Word came through a Trump tweet.

The revelation followed news that trusted aide Hope Hicks had tested positive the day before, putting the nation in uncharted territory.

World leaders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who recovered from the disease — were among the early well-wishers.

The President was said to be showing “mild symptoms.”

Wall Street reacted poorly to the news, with the Dow Jones futures down as the markets opened. Some market analysts have speculated it could worsen as individuals and communities could react by holding back economic reopenings, further slowing a recovering economy.

For the immediate future, the President will be quarantined, and his schedule put on hold. Trump scheduled a campaign rally at the Sanford Airport for Friday, but it was canceled while the President was in quarantine awaiting test results. The only item on his Friday schedule that remained was a COVID call to discuss the virus with vulnerable seniors.

Two members of the delegation can relate to Trump’s plight. Republican Reps. Neal Dunn of Panama City and Mario Diaz-Balart of Hialeah both recovered after becoming infected with the virus.

It did not take long for politicos to begin looking ahead to the final four weeks of the presidential campaign. If Trump is hospitalized, problems beyond the campaign emerge, but if he remains quarantined in the White House, how long will that last?

Rallies like the canceled event in Sanford are staples of the Trump campaign, and there are always fundraisers that need to go on in some fashion. If Biden picks up the pace and gets out on the campaign trail more often, the role reversal of Trump campaigning from indoors will prominently play in news coverage.

If Trump is quarantined for two weeks, the October 15 town hall debate with Joe Biden in Miami could not take place as scheduled. If it turns out to be ten days and the debate can go on, the President had better be prepared to talk a great deal about COVID.

Should the debate take place, new rules may be in place, including the possibility of cutting off the microphone of either candidate who talks over his opponent. Whether they watched the first debate or not, nearly everyone has heard about the ugliness that prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to consider such steps.

Whether Trump has quelled the storm over the Proud Boys that emerged from the first debate, after telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he condemned “all white supremacists” will wait for another day.

The next few days will be highly uncertain as the President’s health will be the main topic of discussion. That public dialogue, especially on social media, will include well-wishers and those taunting him for what they will mock as Trump downplaying the virus he now has.

Illegitimate elections panned

On December 6, Venezuela is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections that will decide the makeup of the National Assembly currently led by Juan Guaidó of the Independent Party. He is the recognized leader of the nation by the U.S. and more than 50 countries. All 167 seats are up for election, but few are holding any illusion the elections will be fair.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Ben Cardin, the chair and ranking member, respectively, of the Western Hemisphere subcommittee of the Foreign Relations Committee, are urging United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to condemn the elections.

“We hope that you will use your position as Secretary-General to fully support and stand with the Venezuelan people and their right to a free and fair election. Maduro’s goal is to retain his grip on power and to continue to use Venezuela as a transit point for illicit crime that serves to enrich himself and the corrupt people around him,” the Senators wrote.

Both Senators also went to the European Union’s High Rep. Josep Borrell to ask him and Europeans to stand with the U.S. to deny Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro any credibility through fraudulent elections.

“It is our hope that the U.S., EU, and democracies worldwide will stand together in rejecting and condemning Maduro’s attempts to silence opponents and hold fraudulent elections that will not adequately represent the will of the people,” they wrote. “We must support the Venezuelan people and their most basic rights to take control of their future.”

Spending bill signed

Trump has signed a spending bill that keeps the government open until December 11 after the Senate took action on the same day. Trump signed the bill after midnight on September 30-October 1 after the Senate waited until the last day to pass the measure 84-10.

Neither Florida Senator was among the 84 who voted for the bill, which raises the debt ceiling that already stands at more than $26 trillion. Rubio did not vote, while Scott was among the Senate conservatives giving it a thumbs-down.

Republicans blamed Democrats for the delay in passing the bill, which cleared the House on September 22. Senate Majority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said Democrats were using delay tactics stemming from their anger over the GOP’s plan for swift confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Scott is among a group of Republicans digging in on spending bills. He has objected to all House efforts to provide coronavirus relief, which ranged from $3.4 trillion to the current offer of $2.2 trillion. The former Governor also opposes Senate efforts to include funding for states, which he feels many will use to pay off outstanding state pension debt.

“Unfortunately, many lawmakers are trying to use this crisis to push their irresponsible spending priorities that have nothing to do with the coronavirus, including a massive taxpayer bailout of poorly managed states,” he wrote in an op-ed LIBRE Initiative President Daniel Garza for the Orlando Sentinel.

On the evening of October 1, the House passed a scaled-down version of the Heroes Act, but only by the slim margin of 214-207. Eighteen Democrats joined with Republicans to make it a close vote.

China task force

House Republicans are seeking to enact policies contained in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would include withdrawing vital American industries from China to the United States. The GOP’s China Taskforce issued a report Wednesday that asks for Congress to enact up to 180 legislative proposals, many of which include policies championed by Democrats.

These policies, some of which have already passed the House, aim to reduce the supply chain dependency on China, which the report labeled as a risk to American safety and prosperity. Rep. Michael Waltz, the only Florida member of the task force, has long advocated for some of the ideas.

“The next step is to get this NDAA, to get this defense bill — we sadly kicked the can on that to December — to get that over the finish line,” Waltz told the Washington Free Beacon. “I think it has a number of very good provisions in there. I think that’s the most immediate legislative vehicle.”

The report calls for legal changes to increase the domestic production of medical goods, including identifying drugs, biologics, vaccines, and critical medical equipment as part of the U.S. national security strategy. Another proposal would create federal incentives for companies to produce active ingredients for these drugs in the U.S. China currently produces roughly 40% of those ingredients.

The report also notes that the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission’s decision to unilaterally seize control of medical logistics and manufacturing “down to the factory level” made the need for American action clearer. Waltz said the COVID-19 pandemic a “wake-up call” to the risks of offshoring medical supplies and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We found that we couldn’t get access to PPE, that we couldn’t get access to the drugs that we needed, and not only are they offshore, but they are controlled by an adversary,” Waltz added. “It’s a critical national security issue we have to address.”

In March, Waltz introduced the Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act,” which also looks to diminish America’s dependence on China for pharmaceuticals. Further, it would reimpose “Buy American” mandates for pharmaceuticals on the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs and other government agencies.

Soto bills pass

Earlier this week, two pieces of legislation introduced by Rep. Darren Soto passed the U.S. House. The bills, incorporated into the Consumer Safety Technology Act, are the first blockchain bills to clear the House.

The Digital Taxonomy Act and the Blockchain Innovation Act both seek to expand the potential of the blockchain ecosystem while leading the country in a blockchain-enhanced government. Blockchain can best be described as a type of diary or spreadsheet containing information about transactions that generate a block, and each subsequent block refers to the previous creating a chain.

“Blockchain technology has an incredible amount of potential for innovation and economic growth,” Soto said in a news release. “I believe our government needs to support that growth, establish light-touch regulations to ensure certainty, protect innovation, stop fraud and enable its appropriate use for government, business and consumers.”

Collectively, the bills would direct the Department of Commerce (DOC) in conjunction with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to conduct a study and submit a report to Congress on the state of blockchain technology in commerce and submit a report and recommendations to Congress regarding unfair and deceptive trade practices relating to digital tokens.

“Hearing the opinion of regulators is an important first step to encouraging regulatory clarity with the aims of promoting innovation and maximizing the potential of virtual currencies for the U.S. economy,” Soto added.

The Kissimmee Democrat was also an original co-sponsor of the American COMPETE Act, another bill that passed the House this week which emphasizes emerging technology efforts, including blockchain. He is a co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus.

‘Right a wrong’

Democrats are red-hot about the prospect of Republicans confirming a new Supreme Court justice days before the election after the Republican-led Senate denied them a similar opportunity in 2016 with President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland. Some are angry enough to vow to pack the court to negate the growing conservatism on the court, while others are talking about impeaching Trump again.

Rep. Val Demings recently spoke with NPR’s Margaret Hoover on Firing Line about strategies House Democrats may implement to delay a vote on Trump’s nominee or whether she favors going further.

Demings was asked about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent comments that suggested a second Trump impeachment may come if Republican Senators insist on voting in a new justice. She responded that Pelosi is “very strategic and very methodical,” adding “I think it is incumbent upon us to use every tool within our authority to right a wrong.”

Hoover asked Demings if she was referring to court-packing as one of the tools, which the Orlando Democrat described not as packing, but described a “possible response to moving forward with an election that Republicans said just a few short years ago they would not move forward with.” The accelerated schedule means “we don’t have the time even to properly vet” the nominee.

“What’s the hurry? Is the hurry the fact that the President’s behind in the polls? He’s very worried about being reelected,” she added.

Stop evictions

The state moratorium on evictions was poised to end on September 30, prompting state and federal lawmakers calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend the moratorium through the end of the year. After the first order to keep people in their places of residence was issued in April, DeSantis has extended the protection monthly, normally at the last moment.

The CDC issued a federal moratorium for renters that extends through December 31. Rep. Charlie Crist called on DeSantis to not only issue another extension but to match the CDC’s deadline that extends until the end of the year.

“Once again, the State of Florida’s eviction moratorium is set to expire, with hundreds of thousands of Floridians living on the edge of homelessness because of the pandemic,” the St. Petersburg Democrat said in a news release. “Floridians deserve relief and stability. I’m calling for the Governor to extend the eviction moratorium in the state through the end of the year. We must protect Floridians now.”

As the deadline approached, DeSantis revealed that he would allow the state moratorium to expire. The move follows the recent order moving the state to Stage 3 of the COVID-19 recovery plan that will allow businesses to expand operations.

The Governor’s decision affects homeowners only. Renters are still covered by the CDC moratorium, but Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch said that is far from sufficient.

“Sure, because for ⁦@GovRonDeSantis⁩, the pandemic is over, no one is suffering anymore, and everyone can pay their rent and mortgage,” he tweeted. “He really should get out more.”

Scoring animal lovers

The Human Society Legislative Fund is out with its 2020 scorecard to reveal those lawmakers that get behind animal-friendly legislation. The highest marks went to Democrats, 138 of which earned perfect scores, while six Republicans, including Rep. Vern Buchanan of Longboat Key, earned that distinction.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate are rated on their sponsorship or cosponsorship of bills looking out for the well-being of animals and have at least a reasonable chance to pass. Other activities, such as funding or co-signing letters supporting animal issues, are also included as well as maintaining membership in the Animal Protection Caucus, of which Buchanan is a co-chair.

“I’m grateful for the recognition by one of the nation’s leading animal welfare groups,” Buchanan said. “Preventing animal cruelty and protecting threatened wildlife should be bipartisan issues that we can all support.”

Others from among the delegation earning scores of 100 or 100+ include Democratic Reps. Crist, Deutch, Lois Frankel, Alcee Hastings, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

Both Scott and Rubio joined more than 100 of their House and Senate colleagues earning a zero. All but five were Republicans.

Reopening schools safely

As states try to figure out safe ways to reopen their schools, many are depending on key advice from experts. Seeking a broader knowledge base, a group of 24 House Democrats is seeking greater assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a letter to CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield led by Deutch and three colleagues, the lawmakers asked him to begin collecting and publishing COVID-19 data to track the spread of COVID-19 in schools. From that, they also seek help from researchers to develop best safety practices to successfully continue reopening schools for in-person classes.

“Students, teachers, staff, families, and their broader communities deserve robust access to COVID-19 school data to help them understand the risks of returning to in-person instruction,” they wrote. “Additionally, researchers and school administrators should have access to this data to better understand the epidemic’s impact in their own regions and to learn from the experiences of schools across the country so they can craft successful safety policies.”

Deutch and his colleagues point out the CDC has not engaged in formal tracking of COVID-19 cases connected to elementary, secondary, or higher education. States, school districts, and individual schools have been left to grapple with difficult issues of data collection and reporting because the CDC has “failed to lead” this core public health responsibility at the national level.

“Efforts to reopen our classrooms should not happen in the dark,” they wrote. “If the Trump administration is truly committed to alleviating fear, reducing the risk of harm introduced by keeping kids out of school, and protecting the safety of our students and communities, the CDC must step up to do the vital public health work necessary to understand and respond to COVID-19 transmission in our schools.”

Among the 24 who signed the letter was Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park.

Combating anti-Semitism

In the recent past, anti-Semitism has been on the rise around the globe. Much of the hateful speech has originated online. To help combat the spreading of hate speech, legislators from around the world have come together to form the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.

“It has never been easier than now for anti-Semites to connect and spread hateful propaganda using social media,” said Deutch, one of three Florida members of the task force. “These platforms have a responsibility to ensure that they are not being used freely by purveyors of hate. Online anti-Semitism is a global problem.”

The launch of the Task Force follows campaigns working to expose online anti-Semitism, including the #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate campaign that served as a global call to action to combat the virulent anti-Semitism that goes unaddressed or inadequately addressed on social media platforms.

Among the goals are to establish a consistent message from the government, raising awareness of anti-Semitism on social media platforms, and fighting it is a bipartisan mission.

“The scourge of rising anti-Semitism knows no borders, and its poisonous proliferation online fuels this infectious hatred,” said Wasserman Schultz, another task force member. “That is why we absolutely must have an international strategy, and truly committed global allies, to take it on.”

Both liberal and conservative members from the United States, Israel, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom form the task force membership. Diaz-Balart also serves on the task force

Stock trade redux

For the second time this year, Shalala failed to properly disclose stock sales, a violation of federal law. Unlike the previous disclosure nearly six months ago that showed several problems, the current violation involved only two trades.

Shalala apologized for the multiple violations in April, while the current issue stemmed from trades conducted by the manager of a deferred-compensation plan she owns. Her spokesman said it was an honest mistake because her advisers are not directly alerted to the fund manager’s trade activity.

“This came to light because her advisers she relies on weren’t monitoring this closely,” Shalala’s communications director, Carlos Condarco, told the Miami Herald.

Her opponent for the Congressional District 27 seat was quick to jump on the news. Maria Elvira Salazar, who has blasted Shalala’s previous reporting problem, slammed the first-term Democrat over the controversy.

“People are sick of politicians like Donna Shalala who think they are above the law,” Salazar said in a campaign tweet. “Congressmen are elected to go to Washington to represent the needs of their district not to line their own pockets.”

Shalala has issues with Salazar as well. The Shalala campaign has issued a “cease and desist” letter over a Salazar ad that mentions the earlier stock sales violations, but said Shalala was seeking “to enrich herself off the coronavirus.”

Shalala is favored in the November rematch of a race she won in 2018 by six points.

On this day

October 2, 1967 — History was made on the first Monday in October as Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first Black Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Marshall was appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson and confirmed by a Senate vote of 69-11 with 20 not voting. Florida Sen. Spessard Holland voted “no” while Sen. George Smathers did not vote.

Marshall took the oath while Johnson looked on and promised to do “equal right to the poor and the rich.” He is the great-grandson of slaves and is well known for his successful argument for integrating schools in the Brown v. Board of Education case settled 13 years before.

October 2, 2008 — The candidates for Vice President of the United States engaged in a polite exchange during their only debate of the 2008 campaign. Gov. Sarah Palin and Sen. Biden claimed to be agents of change for a country enduring a financial crisis.

“Darn right it was the predator lenders,” Palin said in response to a question from moderator Gwen Ifill. Biden frequently refrained from confronting Palin directly, preferring to criticize GOP nominee John McCain. Bringing up a controversial McCain quote, Biden said “it was two Mondays ago, John McCain said at 9 in the morning that the fundamentals of the economy were strong.”

Welcome distractions

Many Americans hope sports can provide a distraction from the doldrums of a worldwide pandemic, a dysfunctional Congress, occasional violence that visits American cities, and challenges unique to each person. Tampa Bay has those distractions with the Lightning winning hockey’s Stanley Cup and the Rays advancing the Major League Baseball playoffs.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis went to the House floor decked out in a Lightning sweater for a one-minute speech praising the team for winning the cup for the second time. He said: “the Bolts have enshrined themselves as one of the greatest teams of all time.”

At the same time, he wished the Rays luck as they continue in the playoffs, where they will now face the New York Yankees in the second round. Not mentioned (but something to watch) is the future of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who seem to be getting better as quarterback Tom Brady settles in.

The South Florida delegation weighed in on the improbable run of the Miami Heat to the NBA finals and the Miami Marlins surprisingly making the MLB playoffs and winning their first game.

"Congrats to the Miami @Marlins for returning to the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2003 with a big win over the Cubs!" Deutch tweeted. And let's welcome our @MiamiHEAT back to the #NBAFinals tonight!"