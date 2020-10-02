Amy Coney Barrett contracted and recovered from COVID-19 earlier this summer

President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this summer and has since recovered.

The news comes as the virus has spread throughout Trump’s inner circle in recent days. The President and First Lady say they’ve tested positive, as has at least one GOP Senator and the chair of the Republican National Committee.

Questions about Barrett rose after Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms Thursday. Just days prior, on Tuesday, Lee appeared alongside Barrett at the White House for several photo ops. Neither he nor Barrett were wearing masks.

Friday morning, Barrett announced she had tested negative for COVID-19. She is reportedly tested daily already. But news she had already contracted the virus months ago had not surfaced until Friday.

According to the Washington Post, “three officials familiar with her diagnosis” confirmed she had tested positive this summer. Another report from Time Magazine cited two Barrett friends in their report that Barrett had been infected.

“One [friend] said Barrett displayed mild symptoms and had quarantined,” Time Magazine reported. “The other said she had received a positive test result.”

It’s unclear whether the President’s diagnosis — and that of Sen. Lee — would affect the proposed timeline to begin Barrett’s confirmation hearings. Those hearings are scheduled to start on Oct. 12.

“On advice of the Senate attending physician, I will remain isolated for the next 10 days,” Lee said Friday announcing his diagnosis. Oct. 12 is exactly 10 days from Friday.

President Trump has reportedly pushed Senators to continue moving forward with Barrett’s nomination. Trump doesn’t need to directly involve himself in any of the Senate’s upcoming hearings, but the Senate may be forced to readjust its schedule if any additional top lawmakers test positive.

Trump himself is said to be experiencing “mild symptoms” so far, according to a White House official speaking on the President’s condition.