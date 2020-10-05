Connect with us

Nikki Fried appoints one to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women

Gov. Lawton Chiles statutorily created the Commission in 1991.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried appointed Roxey C. Nelson on Monday to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women.

Nelson currently serves as the Vice President of Politics and Strategic Campaigns for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, a healthcare worker labor union. As part of the 21-person commission, she will help “provide communication, promotion, and collaboration among the hundreds of organizations working in all 67 counties that are focused on the welfare of the women,” the organization’s bio says.

“We are all made wiser, stronger, and more whole when our institutions represent the diversity of experience and thought in our great state,” Fried said in a statement. “I am pleased to appoint Roxey Nelson to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, and I look forward to her service and advocacy on behalf of Florida’s women and girls.”

Nelson is a native of St. Andrews, Grenada. During her tenure at 1199SEIU, she helped lead long-term culture change projects, establish trans-organizational partnerships and oversaw labor and community organizing, a news release said.

Nelson also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government from Rutgers University, and a Master’s degree in Organization Development from Pepperdine University.

“As a daughter, niece, aunt, and proud Black immigrant woman, I believe that true leadership comes through empowering those we serve, including the communities of women joining me on this new journey,” Nelson said in a statement. “I thank Commissioner Fried for her appointment and her leadership on behalf of women in Florida. Together with my fellow Commission members, we will advance progress and opportunities for all of Florida’s women to achieve their potential.”

The Commission was statutorily created by Gov. Lawton Chiles in 1991 alongside other lawmakers including Sen. Carrie Meek and Rep. Elaine Gordon. It was originally established in 1964 by Gov. Farris Bryant.

Nelson’s term will continue through Dec. 31, 2021.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

