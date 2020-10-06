Trump effect? Florida’s Governor, U.S. Senators underwater in new statewide survey

A survey of 3,134 likely voters released Tuesday morning by the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab shows bad news for Florida’s leading Republicans.

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis, all struggle with unfavorable ratings of over 50% for all three men.

While none of the three are on the 2020 ballot, the survey nonetheless shows the struggles of the larger party have seeped into Florida’s biggest GOP names.

Of voters surveyed, 46% approve of Rubio, with 51% disapproving. Scott is slightly worse off, with 45% of those surveyed backing him and 53% in opposition.

And DeSantis, who spent much of his first year enjoying an extended honeymoon in surveys like this, continues to struggle. While 47% of those polled like the Governor’s performance, a full 51% pan it.

Polling director Dr. Michael Binder suggests the common thread may be “voters’ concerns about connections to President Donald Trump.”

Whether the Trump connection is or is not a factor, all three men share similar struggles with those polled. While popular with White voters and Republicans, they all three are wildly unpopular with Black voters and Democrats. And they face a major gap with female voters.

Rubio, Florida’s senior Senator, is holding 55% of White voters, but is underwater with Black voters and Hispanics alike. Just 10% of Black voters approve of the second-term Republican, while only 47% of Hispanics support the Cuban-American, with 51% in opposition.

Rubio’s Senate colleague is in similarly rugged terrain, with majority support among White voters (52% approval versus 47% disapproval.)

Rick Scott does even worse than Rubio with Black and Hispanic voters surveyed. Just 6% of Black voters back Scott, who is also regarded favorably by just 46% of Hispanic voters surveyed.

The current Governor isn’t doing much better than Scott. While 55% of the White voters surveyed enthused about DeSantis, just 44% of Hispanic voters and 13% of Black voters back the Governor.

The UNF poll assumes a +1 GOP edge, with 39% surveyed identifying as Republicans, 38% as Democrats, and the balance with third parties or no party at all. The margin of sampling error was +/- 1.8%.