Connect with us

Headlines House Races - South Florida

Survey shows Democrats could flip Donald Trump's state House district this fall

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott pleads with Amy Coney Barrett backers to pressure Senators ahead of SCOTUS vote
Caruso Bonfiglio

Headlines

Survey shows Democrats could flip Donald Trump’s state House district this fall

The survey shows a statistical tie between Democrat Jim Bonfiglio and GOP Rep. Mike Caruso.

on

A new St. Pete Polls survey shows Democratic challenger Jim Bonfiglio leading GOP Rep. Mike Caruso in the state House District that encapsulates Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort. That resort now serves as the President’s primary residence.

Bonfiglio’s 2-point lead is well within the survey’s margin of error. But it shows Democrats should make this contest competitive once again after Caruso won the open seat in 2018 by just 32 votes out of more than 78,000 cast.

St. Pete Polls found 47% of House District 89 voters plan to support Bonfiglio this fall. Caruso earned 45% support while the remaining 8.5% of respondents were undecided.

The survey ran on Oct. 6 and sampled 409 likely HD 89 voters. It has a margin of error of 4.8 percentage points.

Those results show a good trend for Bonfiglio. He trailed Caruso by three points in a mid-September survey from Florida Watch and Progress Florida. That poll put Caruso ahead 45%-42%, a lead that was within the survey’s 4.9-percentage-point margin of error.

The Florida Watch and Progress Florida poll found Bonfiglio lagging behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s performance by 11 points inside the district. Biden was up 8 points over President Trump, while Bonfiglio trailed by 3.

That trend still holds, according to St. Pete Polls. But Biden now leads in HD 89 by 14 percentage points, topping Trump 56%-42%. Bonfiglio’s 2-point margin sits 12 points behind Biden’s lead.

The gap does show Bonfiglio has room to grow, as the district clearly has more voters willing to vote Democrat. That may not matter, however, if the mood inside HD 89 remains this rosy toward Biden. Bonfiglio can still finish well off his pace and still win the seat.

Bonfiglio has been besting Caruso in the money game since the General Election season began. Caruso entered the post-primary period with a $100,000 cash-on-hand advantage over Bonfiglio. Four weeks later, Bonfiglio held a $13,000 advantage.

St. Pete Polls also found 52% of respondents plan to vote by mail, while 48% say they’ll vote in person. HD 89 runs up the coast of Palm Beach County

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Beyond the veil: What mask requirements are in place in Florida?