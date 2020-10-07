Volunteer Florida thanks AT&T for pitching in on Hurricane Sally recovery

Volunteer Florida on Wednesday thanked AT&T for chipping into its Hurricane Sally relief efforts.

Last month, the telecommunications company made a $70,000 contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund, a pot of money the state uses to help communities respond to and recover from disasters.

The fund is administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation. Funds will support disaster relief organizations active in responding to and recovering from Hurricane Sally.

“We are grateful for the generous donation made by AT&T to the Florida Disaster Fund, Florida’s private fund for disaster response and recovery,” Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram said. “As communities begin to recover from Hurricane Sally, this support will help so many that were impacted.”

In addition to the donation, AT&T activated its “Text to Give” feature, which allows customers who can text HURRICANES to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Sally in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

The company also deployed its Network Disaster Recovery team shortly after the storm to help first responders and local leaders in impacted communities to deploy assets as needed to ensure residents maintain connectivity.

“AT&T is proud to support organizations that are dedicated to helping our first responders, friends and families after the devastation of Hurricane Sally,” AT&T Florida President Joe York said. “We are proud to make this donation to the Volunteer Florida Foundation’s Florida Disaster Fund.”