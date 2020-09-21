AT&T donates $70K to Volunteer Florida’s Hurricane Sally relief efforts

AT&T on Monday announced $170,000 in donations to help in the post-Hurricane Sally recovery effort, including $70,000 to Volunteer Florida.

Volunteer Florida, officially recognized as the Florida Commission on Community Service, serves as the state’s lead agency for mobilizing volunteers and coordinating donations before, during and after disasters.

AT&T also announced a $100,000 contribution to the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund in Alabama, which also suffered damage from Hurricane Sally.

AT&T has also activated its “Text to Give” feature, which allows customers who can text HURRICANES to 90999 to donate $10 to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Sally in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

“Even as we see tremendous suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, we also see shining examples of commitment and care. This is a time for the entire state to rally behind the good people of South Alabama,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release.

“I appreciate AT&T for immediately mobilizing their employees and their resources to offer support to our citizens, first responders and communities. Together, we will bring Alabama’s Gulf Coast back to its feet.”

Outside of its charitable efforts, the AT&T Network Disaster Recovery team is working alongside first responders and local leaders in impacted communities to deploy assets as needed to help maintain continued connectivity.

“As our teams are working alongside their neighbors along the gulf coast to restore their communities, we are proud to support our first responders and organizations that are dedicated to helping our friends and families as they get back on their feet after the devastation of Hurricane Sally,” said Wayne Hutchens, President of AT&T Alabama.