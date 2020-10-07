Four Miami-Dade County Commissioners back José Javier Rodríguez reelection

Four Miami-Dade County Commissioners, including mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava, are endorsing Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez in his Senate District 37 reelection bid.

Sen. Rodríguez is competing against Republican Ileana Garcia and non-party affiliated candidate Alex Rodriguez in that contest.

The Senator secured support Wednesday from Miami-Dade County Board Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson of District 3 as well as Commissioners Eileen Higgins of District 5, Levine Cava of District 8 and Jean Monestime of District 2.

“While Republicans in Tallahassee neglected the needs of Miami-Dade County, leaders stepped up here at home to ensure the problems facing our communities were being addressed,” Sen. Rodríguez said in a Wednesday statement announcing the endorsements.

“Whether it is confronting the growing threat posed by our climate crisis, expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare, or finding solutions to our affordable housing shortage, I have been proud to partner with our Miami-Dade Commissioners on innovative solutions to the issues affecting our constituents. I am proud to have the support of Chairwoman Edmonson, Commissioner Levine Cava, Commissioner Higgins and Commissioner Monestime as we continue our work to help our workers and small businesses recover from the pandemic.”

SD 37 covers portions of Miami-Dade County including Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

Sen. Rodríguez and Levine Cava have worked together multiple times in the past. Sen. Rodríguez endorsed her mayoral bid in Nov. 2019. Levine Cava recently named Sen. Rodríguez to an advisory board aimed at helping her navigate her transition into the Mayor’s role should she win the Nov. 3 election.

Sen. Rodríguez has seemed fairly safe in his reelection effort when it comes to the money game. He once again topped Garcia in fundraising during the most recent reporting period, covering activity through Sept. 18. Sen. Rodríguez holds nearly $310,000 in cash on hand as of that date. Garcia’s retains just $105,000.

In 2016, Sen. Rodríguez won the open seat by fewer than 6,000 votes, switching it from Republican to Democratic control. Democrats have a nearly 6-point advantage over Republicans in voter registration inside SD 37.