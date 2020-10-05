Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava names several lawmakers to new campaign advisory board

Connect with us

The group would help Levine Cava navigate her first 100 days.

Miami-Dade County mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava is announcing a new list of advisory board members aimed at helping her navigate her first 100 days should she win the Nov. 3 General Election.

Included on that advisory board are several current and former lawmakers including state Sens. José Javier Rodríguez and Annette Taddeo, former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy, Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdés-Fauli and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

The 33-person board also includes plenty of non-government officials. SEIU Florida Executive Director Marcus Dixon, philanthropist Kimberly Green and Miami-Dade College President Emeritus Eduardo Padrón will all serve as co-chairs for the panel.

“The Vision 2020 Advisory Board pulls together leaders from across our diverse community to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of our County and how to solve the challenges we face in an equitable manner,” Levine Cava said in a Monday statement announcing the board’s members.

“Together, we will develop a comprehensive, actionable policy plan for the future of our community that will be implemented on day one of my administration.”

Levine Cava represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s competing in the mayoral contest against fellow Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

Levine Cava’s announcement comes the same day Bovo celebrated a new group of Haitian Americans endorsing his bid. Those backers include former mayoral candidate Ludmilla Domond, who works as a real estate agent.

“I’ve had the honor to meet with faith, business, and civic leaders from Miami-Dade’s Haitian community,” Bovo said in a statement on the new endorsements.

“We share a passion for the direction we need to take our county. As I have stated in the past, we are a wonderfully diverse county, but not divided in what we want for the future. I look forward to standing with the Haitian community as we work together to take our county forward.”

Levine Cava says her advisory board has three goals: outlining top policy initiatives to accomplish in the first 100 days, offer reforms for county government “to bridge the divide between local government and the public” and develop policies to make local government more inclusive and better engaged with residents.

Additional advisory board members include:

Ivonne Alexander, South Dade agricultural representative

Tony Argiz, chairman and CEO of Morrison Brown Argiz & Farra

Martha Baker, president of SEIU Florida Local 1991

Christine Barney, rbb communications CEO

Leigh-Ann Buchanan, Venture Cafe Miami founding executive director

Rasha Cameau, community leader

Barron Channer, businessman

— Rabbi Mitch Chefitz

Santra Denis, community leader

— Rev. Charles Dinkins

Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO of Goldman Properties

Jane Gilbert, former City of Miami Chief Resiliency Officer

Julie Grimes, managing partner of the Hilton Bentley Hotel

— Rev. Laurie Hafner

Manny Hartman, CWA Lead District 3 president

Matthew Land, LiUNA policy director

— Dr. Aida Levitan, president of The Levitan Group

Danet Linares, vice chairman of Blanca Commercial Real Estate

Lisa Martinez, L.M. Genuine Solutions president

Francesca Menes, TV Host

Delrish Moss, FIU law enforcement captain

J.D. Patterson, former Miami-Dade Police Director

Penny Shaffer, Florida Blue market president

Carole Ann Taylor, Miami To Go partner and co-founder

