Joe Biden backs Charlie Crist in CD 13 reelection

Charlie Crist is going all-in for Joe Biden.

Crist has long supported Biden, now it’s his turn to get a nod.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is endorsing U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for reelection to Florida’s 13th Congressional District, Crist announced Thursday.

“Congressman Crist delivers on the issues Floridians care about most — access to good health care, preserving Florida’s coastlines and bodies of water, and making sure workers have access to good-paying jobs,” the Democratic presidential nominee said. “He is a tireless advocate for the veterans of Pinellas County and the working families in the Tampa Bay area. I am proud to endorse Charlie Crist for Congress.”

It’s no surprise that Biden would support Crist over his Republican challenger, Anna Paulina Luna. However, it shows Democrats are taking the race seriously despite Larry Sabato recently elevating his Crystal Ball rating from “likely Democrat” to “safe Democrat.”

Democrats are working this election cycle to not only maintain the party’s majority in the U.S. House, which requires incumbent Democrats like Crist winning reelection, but also taking back the U.S. Senate.

While Luna might be considered a long-shot in the race, she’s running a tough campaign based on all the usual stops Republicans are taking this year against Democrats, attempting to tie them to “radical socialism” and playing on fears about a country in chaos as protests continue nationwide against police brutality.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Vice President Biden,” said Crist. “He is a man of integrity and will bring civility back to the White House. I am grateful for the words of support and I am looking forward to serving another term under a Biden administration.”

Biden’s nod is also no surprise considering Crist was an early Biden supporter, coming out in favor of the former Vice President before he had secured the nomination out of a crowded pack of then-Democratic hopefuls.

Biden also previously backed Crist when he ran unsuccessfully against former Gov. Rick Scott in 2014.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at Janelle@floridapolitics.com.

